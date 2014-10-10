Predators win opener with big third period

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Playing their season opener under a new coach, the Nashville Predators didn’t score for the first two periods Thursday night with an expectant sellout crowd waiting to erupt.

“We were doing a lot of good things out there and not seeing the results we wanted to,” coach Peter Laviolette said.

Those results came in the third period, when Nashville scored all of its goals and erased the Ottawa Senators’ 1-0 lead in capturing a 3-2 win at Bridgestone Arena.

After relying on defense and grit for most of coach Barry Trotz’s 15 seasons, the Predators canned Trotz on April 14 when they missed the playoffs for a second straight season. They hired the offensive-minded Laviolette on May 6, promising to amp up their attack.

The new-look offense got going with a power-play goal by center Craig Smith. With defenseman Jared Cowan in the penalty box for interference at 19:41 of the second period, Nashville cashed in five seconds before the man advantage ended.

Center Filip Forsberg set up Smith, who was at the left side of the net, for an easy goal that brought the audience to full roar.

“It was huge,” Smith said of scoring less than two minutes into the third period. “To us, it was 0-0 and we wanted to win the third period.”

Pouring pucks on the net, the Predators finally took the lead at 8:53. Defenseman Shea Weber skated around the goal from left to right, wrapping a backhand shot around goalkeeper Craig Anderson.

It was an atypical goal for Weber, who normally scores on booming slap shots from the point or off one-timers.

“The puck went down and I just went down and got it,” Weber said. “My winger was up, so I thought I would take advantage of it. My initial thought was I would try to make a play to one of the forwards, but the D-man backed off a little more than I expected.”

Left winger Eric Nystrom tacked on what would become the winner at 10:20 with a one-timer off a nice feed from center Paul Gaustad. Forsberg had the secondary assist after taking the puck away.

Ottawa drew within a goal at 13:48 when right winger Alex Chiasson deflected a slapper by defensive Cody Ceci past goalie Pekka Rinne with Nystrom in the box for boarding.

But the Senators couldn’t equalize, even with 1:37 of power play and empty-net time after Smith’s minor for hooking at 18:13. Former Nashville center David Legwand ended his new team’s last chance to pick up at least a point, holding Gaustad’s stick at 19:50.

Ottawa center Kyle Turris scored the first goal of the game, whipping a 29-foot wrister by Rinne at 1:15 of the second priod. But the Senators couldn’t consistently carry the attack to the Predators, getting outshot 37-20 for the night.

“I thought our compete level waned as the game went on,” Ottawa coach Paul MacLean said. “They took over the game about halfway through. We showed some signs of things we’d been working on, but we didn’t stick with it.”

Anderson finished with 34 saves for the Senators. Rinne, who missed more than four months last year because of surgery to remove a bacterial infection in his hip, stopped 18 shots.

With so many new faces in the lineup, Laviolette said winning the opening game was important for Nashville.

“I think it was important for our team to establish that they can win the third period,” he said. “The best thing was we didn’t relax after the first goal or the second goal. We kept our foot on the gas.”

NOTES: Thursday night’s game marked the return of Ottawa C David Legwand to Nashville. He played the first 956 games of his NHL career with the Predators before being dealt to the Detroit Red Wings in March. Legwand inked a two-year deal with the Senators in July. ... Nashville LW Viktor Stalberg (upper-body injury) and C Matt Cullen (lower-body injury) were placed on injured reserve to start the season. ... Ottawa D Marc Methot (back) started the season on IR. The team and Methot also are still trying to hammer out a contract extension. Methot is in the last year of a deal, and he is making $3.75 million this season. ... Predators D Anton Volchenkov played the first 428 games of his NHL career with the Senators from 2002 to 2010.