Preview: Senators at Rangers

The surging New York Rangers look to head into the All-Star break on a high note, seeking their third consecutive victory when they host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. The Rangers rebounded from consecutive shutout losses with impressive road wins at Columbus and Pittsburgh to improve to 15-3-0 in their last 18. “We’re not looking ahead to the break, we are focused on tomorrow, closing out a good stretch of hockey at home,” captain Ryan McDonagh said Monday.

The Senators will be understandably wary of New York forward Rick Nash, who is tied for the league lead with 28 goals and has scored nine times in 13 games against Ottawa. Losers of eight of their last 12 (4-6-2), the Senators are coming off a 3-2 home defeat to Carolina to drop 10 points behind the final playoff slot in the Eastern Conference. Although it will be the first meeting between the teams this season, Ottawa won has its last two visits to Madison Square Garden.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RDS2 (Ottawa), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (18-18-8): Ottawa will receive some reinforcements among its blue line when veteran defenseman Chris Neil returns to the lineup after sitting out 16 games due to a knee injury. ”I feel great out there. I obviously worked hard to get back and that’s what it takes,“ said Neil, who has been sidelined since Dec. 11. ”It feels strong and I feel ready to go. Forward Bobby Ryan, who will represent the Senators in the upcoming All-Star Game, has registered 10 points in 10 games since the Christmas break to take over the team lead with 31.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (26-13-4): New York agreed to a six-year contract extension with defenseman Mark Staal, who is in his eighth season with the club. One of 12 blue-liners to appear in 500 regular-season games with the Rangers, Staal, who has played in all 43 games, is an integral part of a unit that has allowed an Eastern Conference-low 100 goals. ”Marc has been one of the cornerstones of our team since he arrived in New York,“ general manager Glen Sather said. ”We are excited that he will continue to provide that leadership in a Rangers uniform.”

OVERTIME

1. Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist has surrendered 11 goals during a 6-1-0 stretch.

2. Ottawa G Craig Anderson is 7-4-1 with a 1.94 goals-against average and two shutouts versus New York.

3. Rangers F Tanner Glass (upper body) will sit out his second straight game.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Senators 2