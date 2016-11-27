Preview: Senators at Rangers

The New York Rangers hope to put an end to their recent struggles at home on Sunday as they host the streaking Ottawa Senators. After winning six in a row and eight of their first nine at Madison Square Garden, New York has dropped three straight in its own building (0-2-1) - including a 6-1 pasting at the hands of Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

The Rangers will need to clamp down tighter on defense, as they have allowed at least 30 shots in four straight games and seven of their last eight. Ottawa is seeking a season-high fourth consecutive victory after edging Carolina at home on Saturday. Kyle Turris scored his team-leading 10th goal with 3:32 remaining in the third period to snap a tie and draw within three of his total in 57 games last season as the Senators rallied from an early deficit to post their second 2-1 triumph over the Hurricanes this month. Captain Erik Karlsson, who appeared in his 500th career game Saturday, increased his team-high point total to 17 after notching an assist on Turris' third game-winning tally of the campaign.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, TSN5, TVAS (Ottawa), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (13-7-1): Bobby Ryan may be starting to heat up, as the right wing has recorded an assist in two straight contests after enduring a six-game point drought. The 29-year-old native of New Jersey has gone 11 games without a goal and has scored only three in 19 contests this season after eclipsing the 20-goal plateau last season for the sixth time in his career. Ottawa's power play remains near the bottom of the league as it failed to convert its lone opportunity on Saturday to fall to 6-for-60 (10 percent) on the season.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (15-6-1): Matt Puempel will have a chance to prove Ottawa wrong as he faces his former team after being claimed off waivers early in the week. The 23-year-old left wing, who scored a goal while making his debut with New York in Friday's 3-2 victory at Philadelphia, failed to land on the scoresheet in 13 games with the Senators this campaign after collecting four tallies and two assists in 39 contests over the previous two seasons. Captain Ryan McDonagh (21 minutes, 1 second) failed to lead the team in ice time for the first time this season on Friday, finishing third behind fellow defensemen Marc Staal (23:01) and Nick Holden (22:23).

OVERTIME

1. The Rangers are 14-0-0 when LW J.T. Miller, who shares the team lead with 19 points, lands on the scoresheet.

2. Ottawa has been strong on the road of late, winning three straight and four of its last five.

3. New York is 13-0-0 this season when leading after two periods.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Senators 2