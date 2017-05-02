While they may have welcomed the rest, the New York Rangers couldn't have been pleased about receiving an extra day off between games after the manner in which they lost their last contest. The Rangers will be anxious to get back on the ice Tuesday for Game 3 of their Eastern Conference second-round series against the visiting Ottawa Senators, who own a 2-0 lead.

New York was on its way toward evening the series as it held a two-goal advantage with less than 3 1/2 minutes remaining in Game 2. But Jean-Gabriel Pageau took over, scoring three straight goals - including the winner at 2:54 of the second overtime - to complete a four-goal performance and move Ottawa within two victories of the conference final. "It's a special moment," the 24-year-old center told reporters. "I'll remember that, I think, for the rest of my life, for sure, but I want to stop there now. I really want to try to turn the page as quick as possible and focus on the next game." Pageau grabbed the team lead in goals (five) this postseason with his effort, vaulting past Bobby Ryan (four), but has yet to register an assist.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network, CBC, TVAS

ABOUT THE SENATORS: Pageau became just the second player in playoff history to cap a four-goal performance with an overtime winner - joining Joffrey Lupul, who accomplished the feat for Anaheim in Game 3 of the 2006 Western Conference semifinals against Colorado. The four-goal effort also was the first in the postseason since Game 4 of the 2010 Western Conference semifinals, when Detroit's Johan Franzen tallied four times against San Jose. Derick Brassard is tied for the team lead in playoff scoring with eight points but has yet to land on the scoresheet against his former club.

ABOUT THE RANGERS: Michael Grabner and Derek Stepan scored short-handed goals in Game 2, helping New York tie the franchise record for most in a playoff game. The Rangers, who lead the league with three short-handers in the postseason, also scored two in Game 7 of the 1992 Patrick Division semifinals against New Jersey. Brady Skjei became the first New York defenseman to record a multi-goal performance in the playoffs since Brian Leetch registered a hat trick in Game 2 of the 1995 Eastern Conference semifinals against Philadelphia.

OVERTIME

1. Rangers D Marc Staal appeared in his 100th NHL playoff contest in Game 2 while LW Chris Kreider played in his 73rd, tying Carl Hagelin for 10th place on the franchise list among skaters.

2. Ottawa LW Clarke MacArthur left Game 2 in the second period with an upper-body injury and is day-to-day.

3. New York has allowed two 6-on-5 goals in the postseason after yielding only four during the regular season.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Senators 2