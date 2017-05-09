Preview: Senators at Rangers

The New York Rangers find themselves in a familiar position, only their postseason hangs in the balance this time around. New York attempts to send its Eastern Conference second-round series to the limit when it hosts the Ottawa Senators for Game 6 on Tuesday.

The Rangers, who squandered a lead and sustained a double-overtime loss in Game 2, suffered a similar fate in Game 5 - falling in one extra session to find themselves on the verge of elimination. Kyle Turris scored at 6:28 of overtime to put Ottawa one victory away from reaching the conference final for the third time in franchise history and first since 2007, when it went on to land in the Stanley Cup Final. New York is hoping a different trend continues as the home team has won each of the first five games in the series. The Rangers, who have scored the first goal in every game of the series thus far, posted a pair of 4-1 triumphs in their own building while the Senators have recorded three one-goal victories on home ice.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network, CBC, TVAS

ABOUT THE SENATORS: Turris is proving to be a clutch postseason performer, as his goal in Game 5 was his third career playoff game-winner - with all three coming in overtime. Captain Erik Karlsson registered the first three-point performance of his playoff career with a trio of assists in Game 5. The 26-year-old Swede has scored a goal and set up 10 others this postseason, setting franchise records for most assists and points by a defenseman in one playoff year.

ABOUT THE RANGERS: Captain Ryan McDonagh scored his 10th career playoff goal in Game 5, tying Barry Beck for fifth place on the franchise list among defensemen while becoming the sixth blue-liner in club history to reach double digits. Derek Stepan is riding a four-game point streak after notching an assist in Game 5 to tie Steve Vickers and Ron Greschner for sixth place on the franchise list with 49 career postseason points. Jimmy Vesey and defenseman Brady Skjei have each recorded five points this postseason, becoming the franchise's second rookie duo since 1986-87 to accomplish the feat (Jesper Fast and Kevin Hayes in 2015).

OVERTIME

1. The Senators are 5-1 in overtime this postseason, eclipsing the franchise mark for most extra-session victories in one playoff year (four in 2003).

2. New York has scored at least four goals in four straight playoff contests for the first time since a six-game streak during the 1994 postseason.

3. Turris (38 games) is the seventh player in NHL history to record three overtime goals within his first 40 career playoff contests.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Senators 2