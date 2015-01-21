Rangers win on Hagelin’s OT goal

NEW YORK -- The first period of Tuesday night’s game between the New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators was a lot of things: boring, sloppy, lacking energy and perhaps even offensive to the senses.

“They all can’t be Picasso,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said afterward.

While the game certainly wasn’t a work of art, a beautiful deflection by left winger Carl Hagelin with 2:05 remaining overtime resulted in the deciding goal in the Rangers’ 3-2 victory over Ottawa at Madison Square Garden.

The Rangers rallied from a 2-1 third-period deficit to win their third straight and enter the All-Star break with three straight wins and a 16-3-0 record in their past 19 contests. At 27-13-4, the Rangers are in third place in the Metropolitan with 58 points, five back of the New York Islanders and one behind the Pittsburgh Penguins.

This victory won’t be hung inside a museum or recalled fondly in the annals of Rangers history, but it was two crucial points for a team in a tough, top-heavy division.

”I wouldn’t want to have a start like that and depend on a late comeback like that, but our guys really beared down as the game went on and our execution got better,“ Rangers defenseman and captain Ryan McDonagh said. ”I think in the end everyone knew it was going to be an ugly two points and some team was going to have to find a way.

“Fortunately for us, we got that second point.”

This was the fourth game in six days for the Rangers, so a lifeless start was understandable. However, it carried over into the second period after neither team was able to score in the first period.

Center Kevin Hayes put the Rangers in front 1-0 at 9:29 of the second period with his sixth goal of the season. Senators goaltender Craig Anderson, who made 32 saves, made an initial stop on defenseman Dan Girardi, but Hayes corralled the loose puck and swept it into an open net.

The lead was short-lived, as defenseman Erik Karlsson and left winger Milan Michalek scored 1:03 apart less than four minutes later to give the Senators the edge. Karlsson fired a quick shot past Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, who made 33 saves, after a scramble around the net. Then Michalek knocked home a rebound of a shot by right winger Alex Chiasson with the Senators on a power play.

The Rangers otherwise controlled the period and fired 17 shots on Anderson.

“I thought we had a good first and got stubborn in the second,” Senators coach Dave Cameron said. “We refused to shoot the puck. We tried to be cute and you can’t be cute against a team that defends as well as they do.”

Rangers left winger Chris Kreider, who was the victim of a brilliant save by Anderson in the second period, exacted revenge early in the third period. Kreider cut to the net, accepted a beautiful feed from defenseman Marc Staal, and beat Anderson with a snap shot for his 10th of the season to tie the game at 2-2 at 2:55.

The score stayed that way until overtime, when a Senators turnover allowed center Derek Stepan to make a spinning backhand pass to Hagelin, who tipped the puck into the top corner of the net to solidify an unimpressive, but important, win for the Rangers.

“I think the whole game was sluggish from our part,” Hagelin said. “At the same time, we played harder tonight and we didn’t give up too much other than those five minutes of the second. I think it shows a lot of character, coming back, and even though we didn’t play great, we found a way to get two points.”

NOTES: Senators RW Chris Neil returned to the lineup after missing 16 games with a knee injury. To make room for the veteran, the Senators made RW Curtis Lazar a healthy scratch. “I’ve got extra guys, so I have to juggle and make decisions,” Senators coach Dave Cameron said. “It’s based on putting who I think gives us the best chance to win.” ... Senators LW Colin Greening and D Patrick Wiercioch were also scratched. ... Rangers D John Moore was scratched for a fourth consecutive game. ... Rangers LW Tanner Glass (upper body) was out. ... Despite the goal, Rangers C Kevin Hayes did not see a shift in the third period and overtime as coach Alain Vigneault almost exclusively used nine forwards.