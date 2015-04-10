Hot Senators shut out Rangers

NEW YORK -- After the Ottawa Senators continued their amazing push toward the playoffs with a 3-0 victory against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night, center Kyle Turris stood in front of his locker following his postgame media session.

Checked any out of town scores yet, Kyle?

“All we can do is win,” said Turris, who had a goal and an assist. “Let the chips fall where they may after that.”

The Senators (42-26-13) knew that after beating the Rangers, they would wake up Friday morning in a playoff spot no matter what happened in the rest of the league on Thursday night. But thanks to the Boston Bruins’ 4-2 loss to the Florida Panthers, all the Senators need is one point in their season finale in Philadelphia against the Flyers on Saturday to clinch an improbable playoff spot.

The Senators were 14 points out of a playoff spot on Feb. 7 and sitting in 14th place in the Eastern Conference. By embarking on a 24-4-4 run, they are on the precipice of the postseason.

“It’s been a heck of a run so far,” said left winger Clarke MacArthur, who broke the scoreless tie late in the second period. “I’ve never been on a run like this. I just hope it ends up in our favor.”

Goals from Turris and MacArthur 1:04 apart in the final three minutes of the second period coupled with 26 saves from goaltender Andrew Hammond sent the Rangers (52-22-7) to a meaningless loss, as they clinched the Presidents’ Trophy with a win their previous game Tuesday.

The game meant to the world to the Senators, however, and they were backstopped wonderfully again by Hammond. The 27-year-old rookie improved to 19-1-2 since being recalled in February by making 26 saves for his third shutout.

Hammond wasn’t tested all that often, but he made a desperation save on Rangers center Kevin Hayes about 20 seconds before MacArthur gave the Senators a 1-0 lead. Hammond fell as the puck went across the ice to Hayes, who had a wide-open net before the goaltender got his body in front of a sure goal for the Rangers.

“The most important thing is just to keep your eye on the puck,” Hammond said. “I don’t think I’ll ever give up on a puck. In that situation, you just try to get whatever body part you can in front of it and maybe take up as much net as you can. I wouldn’t necessarily say I saved it, but I got in position enough for it to hit me.”

The Rangers rested several regulars but received a scare early in the first period.

Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist was down on the ice holding his left knee after Senators center Mika Zibanejad fell in the crease. He was called for interference and a goal was waived off, but the bigger concern was the health of Lundqvist.

After staying on the ice and stretching for a bit, Lundqvist remained in the game and made 24 saves.

“He just landed right on top of me,” Lundqvist said. “The first few seconds you try to figure out what is going on. I’ve had that happen before, where you get your leg extended and it’s pretty painful for a while but it seems like it’s pretty good. I didn’t feel it for the rest of the game.”

The Rangers may sit a few players in their regular-season finale Saturday against the Washington Capitals, but the last thing they want to do is finish the season on a down note.

“We want to be playing top-notch hockey when you are heading into the playoffs,” Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi said. “We weren’t perfect tonight. We were trying to do the right thing but we couldn’t get those shots inside and get a lot of pressure on them.”

The Senators are the hottest team in the league and control their playoff fate. They just can’t let the pressure get to them Saturday.

“It’s something we’ve addressed all the way through this whole thing and as we got closer (to the end of the season),” Cameron said. “You buy into the system and it gives you the best chance and when it comes time for the game, the only pressure you feel is what you put on yourself.”

NOTES: Missing from the Ottawa lineup were G Robin Lehner (concussion), Chris Phillips (back), RW Chris Neil (hand), LW Matt Puempel (ankle) and LW Milan Michalek (upper body). The Senators scratched D Jared Cowen and LW Colin Greening. ... Rangers coach Alain Vigneault expects D Kevin Klein (hand) to be ready for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs. ... With the Presidents’ Trophy clinched, the Rangers rested LW Rick Nash (undisclosed), RW Mats Zuccarello (general soreness) and D Marc Staal (undisclosed). ... Rangers RW Ryan Bourque made his NHL debut. The 24-year-old was selected 80th overall in the 2009 draft.