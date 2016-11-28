Anderson blanks Rangers, lifts Senators to fourth straight

NEW YORK -- Craig Anderson wasn't scheduled to start Sunday against the New York Rangers after starting the night before in Ottawa. But the goaltender made his case to be in net to coach Guy Boucher and it turned out he knew what he was talking about.

Anderson stopped 33 shots -- including a pivotal first-period save with the game still scoreless -- as the Senators defeated the Rangers 2-0 for their fourth straight victory.

Most times goaltenders will credit their defense for preventing shots from dangerous areas after a shutout even if that's not true. But that was the case at Madison Square Garden for most of the night, as the Senators blocked 23 shots and forced another 15 wide of the net to help Anderson earn his third shutout of the season.

The only highlight-reel save Anderson had to make was on left winger Brandon Pirri, who was robbed by Anderson's left pad when it seemed like he had a gaping net.

"You always consider your backup on back-to-backs for sure, whether it's the first one or the second one," Boucher said. "We've played really well defensively, yesterday and the previous days. Andy felt he had the energy and he wanted it. And we also know he's going to be missing some games pretty soon. He wants to play all the games he can until he misses some and he wanted that one.

"And, well, you can see what happens when you're No. 1 wants to play a game. You don't say no."

Boucher was referring to the time away Anderson is expected to take as his wife, Nicholle, undergoes treatment for cancer. The team announced her diagnosis on Oct. 29 and Anderson returned to the ice and posted a shutout the following the day.

It's been an unimaginably difficult time for Anderson but he has taken refuge on the ice and played splendidly yet again Sunday.

"It's New York, man," said Anderson, who entered the game with a 1.88 goals-against average in his career against the Rangers and improved to 7-1-1 at MSG. "It's one of those buildings where you know there's a lot of history. It's one of those things you get up for. You're fortunate enough to be a part of it. That's the way I address the mentality."

Anderson made second-period goals from center Jean-Gabriel Pageau and right winger Mark Stone stand for the Senators (14-7-1).

Pageau's goal was the result of a miscommunication by the Rangers defensemen that left him alone in front of the net while Stone benefited from a clearing attempt plunking a referee during a power play. Left winger Mike Hoffman found a cutting Stone for a quick shot that beat goaltender Antti Raanta before the Rangers could organize themselves in the wake of the ricochet.

"That's hockey -- sometimes it can bounce off the glass or something like that," Raanta said of Stone's goal. "It was just a broken play and they got a quick shot there."

That's been the story of late for the Rangers (15-7-1), who have lost four of six and four straight at home. This was the first time the Rangers, the league's top offensive team, had been shut out this season.

"They were making it very difficult for us to build any type of speed through the neutral zone," Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. "So give them credit. They played a strong checking game and made it very hard on us tonight to get anything as far as grade-A opportunities."

The Senators get a day off Monday before hosting the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. That will be Ottawa's fourth game in six days and, barring something unforeseen, there's a good chance Anderson won't have to talk his way into starting again.

NOTES: Senators C Derick Brassard played his first game against the Rangers since he the offseason trade that brought him to Ottawa in exchange for C Mika Zibanejad. He received a warm ovation during a timeout. "I'm really thankful for the fans here and for appreciating my work here the last four years," he said. ... The Senators scratched LW Max McCormick and D Fredrik Claesson. It was possible McCormick and Claesson would play, but coach Guy Boucher left the recent AHL call-ups out of the lineup. ... Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said LW Pavel Buchnevich (back) is doing off-ice work. Buchnevich has not played since Nov. 12. ... The Rangers scratched C Oscar Lindberg and D Adam Clendening.