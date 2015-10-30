Preview: Senators at Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings have won only once since opening the season with three consecutive victories and are mired in an offensive tailspin as they get set to host the Ottawa Senators on Friday night in the first leg of a home-and-home set. Detroit is 1-4-1 over its last six games and has produced a total of 11 goals in that span.

“We know we have more in here, and we need more,” Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall said. “We need more out of everybody. I’ve got to be better, and we’ve all got to be better as a team.” Ottawa halted a four-game skid with a 5-4 shootout victory over Calgary on Wednesday night for its first home win of the season. Unlike Detroit, offense has not been an issue for the Senators, but they have struggled at the other end of the ice - allowing 15 goals in the past four games. The teams split four meetings last season, with the final three decided by one goal.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, RDS, TSN5 (Ottawa), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE SENATORS (4-3-2): Bobby Ryan’s only non-shootout goal through eight games was into an empty net but he finally ended the drought with a second-period tally against the Flames. “Like I said many times over the past 20-something games, it’s daunting and weighing on you when you’re not contributing, so you hope that’s a stepping stone to being in the right direction,” Ryan said. Forward Mike Hoffman, who has four goals and four assists, will miss his third straight game with a lower-body injury but could return for Saturday’s matchup.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (4-4-1): Searching for a way to jump-start his offense, Detroit coach Jeff Blashill shuffled his lines at Thursday’s practice, elevating rookie Dylan Larkin back alongside captain Henrik Zetterberg and Justin Abdelkader. Riley Sheahan moved back between Tomas Tatar and Gustav Nyquist while Darren Helm and Luke Glendening centered the third and fourth lines, respectively. “We’re trying to get back on the horse,” Tatar said. “This might be the change that will work for us. Obviously, we are trying to make some chemistry in the lines.”

OVERTIME

1. The Senators have allowed the opening goal in seven straight games.

2. Red Wings G Jimmy Howard takes a 5-3-0 record and 3.15 goals-against average versus Ottawa into Friday’s matchup.

3. Senators captain Erik Karlsson has two goals and 11 points in 10 career games versus Detroit.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 4, Senators 3