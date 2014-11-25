(Updated: UPDATING: Editing throughout)

Red Wings 4, Senators 3: Stephen Weiss scored twice in his second game of the season to lift Detroit over visiting Ottawa.

Gustav Nyquist and Riley Sheahan each added a power-play goal as the Red Wings broke the game open with three second-period tallies and had to survive a late comeback. Jimmy Howard turned aside 23 shots as Detroit won for the third time in four games.

Captain Erik Karlsson scored one goal and set up Kyle Turris’ power-play tally for Ottawa, which lost for the 10th time in 15 games (5-6-4). Chris Neil scored with 35 seconds in regulation while Craig Anderson made 39 saves for the Senators.

Turris opened the scoring on a 5-on-3 at 5:19 of the first, blasting a one-timer from the top of the left circle past Howard. Nyquist answered with his team-high 10th goal 11 1/2 minutes later, knocking home a rebound of captain Henrik Zetterberg’s blast.

Sheahan buried a long rebound from the right faceoff dot at 2:23 before Weiss, playing for the first time since Oct. 18, connected twice in a span of 4:18. Weiss skated in and punched a loose puck past Anderson at 13:34 before sliding a backhand rebound in the left corner of the net with 2:08 left in the period, enabling Detroit to withstand third-period tallies by Karlsson and Neil.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nyquist tied Brock Nelson of the New York Islanders and Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux for the lead league with his sixth power-play tally. ... Karlsson has two goals and three assists during his four-game point streak. ... Red Wings F Tomas Tatar, the NHL’s Second Star of the Week, extended his point streak to six games with an assist on Sheahan’s tally.