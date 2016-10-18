Green gets hat trick in Red Wings' win

DETROIT -- Defenseman Mike Green scored three goals for his first career hat trick to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-1 win against the Ottawa Senators on Monday night at Joe Louis Arena.

Center Darren Helm scored twice for Detroit, which won its first game of the season after losing its first two. Left winger Thomas Vanek had three assists and goalie Petr Mrazek made 31 saves.

Left winger Ryan Dzingel scored for Ottawa, which lost for the first time after two wins. Goaltender Andrew Hammond stopped 20 shots.

It was the home opener for the Red Wings, who are playing their last season at Joe Louis Arena. They will move into Little Caesars Arena, which is under construction, to begin the 2017-18 season.

Green, 31 and in his 11th NHL season, completed his hat trick by beating Hammond from the high slot with a wrist shot with 6:36 left.

Helm added a power-play goal for his second of the game and third of the season, with 2:56 remaining.

Dzingel put Ottawa on the board with a shorthanded goal 8:51 into the second period to reduce the margin to 3-1. His attempted pass across the crease deflected off the stick of Detroit forward Riley Sheahan and past Mrazek. It was Dzingel's second goal and second in two games.

Detroit led 3-0 at the end of the first period after scoring three goals in 5:34.

Green got his first goal of the game and the season with 8:17 left in the opening period when his wrist shot from the high slot trickled in off the glove of Hammond. Helm scored on a breakaway with 5:45 left in the first. It was his second goal of the season.

Green's second goal came on a power play with 2:43 remaining in the first period. He ripped a one-time slap shot from the high slot past Hammond.

There was a tribute to Gordie Howe during a stoppage of play in the middle of the first period. The Red Wings and hockey legend and Hall of Famer, known as Mr. Hockey, died on June 10 at the age of 88.

NOTE: Ottawa LW Matt Puempel made his season debut. He replaced F Phil Varone in the lineup. ... The only line that has remained intact for Detroit in its three games has been the third line of C Darren Helm between LW Tomas Vanek and RW Gustav Nyquist. "Helmer's line has been really good, but we're still looking for some new combinations," Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. The Red Wings have also used several different defensive combinations. ... It was the first of back-to-back games for the Senators. They host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday. ... It was Detroit's home opener and this is the Red Wings' final season at Joe Louis Arena. They have played there since 1979, and will move into Little Caesars Arena, which is under construction, to begin the 2017-18 season.