Senators rout Wings in reunion with Alfredsson

DETROIT -- The buzz coming into Wednesday’s game was about the former Ottawa Senators captain, but the man who now wears the “C” in Canada’s capital grabbed the spotlight.

Jason Spezza and Bobby Ryan each scored twice, and the Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-1 at Joe Louis Arena.

The Senators spoiled Daniel Alfredsson’s first game against Ottawa. He played 17 seasons for the Senators and captained the team for 13 seasons before signing a one-year, $5.5 million free agent contract with Detroit in July.

“It was OK actually (during the warm-up). It was different seeing them on the other side,” Alfredsson said. “Once the puck dropped in the game, you focus on what you’re going to do out on the ice. It didn’t feel as awkward as I thought it would.”

Spezza is now Ottawa’s captain.

“I was learning to be captain from Alfie when he was here, and now I‘m trying to do that,” Spezza said. “It’s different seeing him in a different uniform. ... He’s a guy who played with us here for a long time.”

Eric Gryba and Jared Cowen also scored for Ottawa (4-3-2). Erik Karlsson and Kyle Turris each had two assists, and Craig Anderson made 31 saves.

“I think we came out and played a solid team game and got better as the game went on,” Senators coach Paul MacLean said.

Todd Bertuzzi scored for Detroit (6-4-1), which lost its third straight. Jimmy Howard made five saves on eight shots before being replaced by Jonas Gustavsson with 5:46 left in the first period. Gustavsson stopped 17 shots.

“Obviously, we weren’t expecting this,” Red Wings coach Mike Babcock said. “I thought we were going to have a good night. I thought it was going to be real good hockey. Their team came prepared to play and skated us into the ground. We didn’t play at all. Couldn’t keep it out of our net, we didn’t skate good and turned tons of pucks over and in the end. Didn’t look like a very good team tonight.”

The Senators chased Howard after jumping to a 3-0 lead, and they led 3-1 after the first period.

Gryba scored his first goal of the season at 5:46. Spezza (10:48) and Ryan (14:14) connected on the power play for their first tallies of the game.

Gustavsson replaced Howard after Ryan’s goal.

“From that point, I think our team played with a lot of structure,” MacLean said.

Bertuzzi’s power-play goal put the Red Wings on the board at 16:14 of the opening period. It was Bertuzzi’s third goal.

“It’s disappointing for us to lose the way we did at home tonight,” Alfredsson said. “I would have loved to win this one no question, but we played a good game against San Jose (a 1-0 shootout loss on Monday night) and now we took a step back.”

Spezza got his second goal of the game and seventh of the season 5:12 into the second period, putting in his own rebound when the puck came off the glass behind Gustavsson.

Cowen got his second goal of the season 1:50 into the third period. Ryan picked up his second of the game and sixth of the season at 6:13 of the third.

NOTE: Detroit D Niklas Kronwall returned after missing two games with a slight concussion suffered Thursday in Colorado, and he recorded an assist. Avalanche LW Cody McLeod was suspended five games for the hit from behind that hurt Kronwall. ... MacLean was a Red Wings assistant coach under Babcock. Also, Senators GM Bryan Murray is a former GM and coach of the Red Wings. ... The Red Wings recalled D Xavier Ouellet from their AHL affiliate in Grand Rapids, but he was scratched from the lineup. ... Spezza played junior hockey with the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League. Windsor is across the Detroit River from Detroit. ... Senators D Joe Corvo, who played at Western Michigan University, had an assist. ... The teams met for the first game as division rivals. The NHL’s realignment landed both in the Atlantic Division.