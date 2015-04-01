Senators win shootout, keep pace in playoff race

DETROIT -- The Ottawa Senators still have hopes of making the playoffs.

Left winger Mark Stone and centers Mika Zibanejad and Kyle Turris scored in a shootout to give Ottawa a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings at Joe Louis Arena on Tuesday.

The Senators (38-26-12) are three points behind Boston for the second wild card into Eastern Conference playoffs with six regular-season games remaining. Detroit remains in third in the Atlantic Division, two points ahead of the Bruins, who beat the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

“It’s the biggest win of the year,” Stone said. “Every game is the most important from here on out.”

Ottawa left winger Clarke MacArthur scored the game-tying goal with 4:02 left in regulation. Senators goalie Andrew Hammond made 16 saves in 65 minutes.

“It was a tough game to play because I didn’t see much action,” Hammond said. “When you see (Red Wings goalie Petr) Mrazek playing the way he is, you just have to keep making the next save.”

Right winger Gustav Nyquist scored a second-period goal for Detroit (40-23-13). Mrazek made 33 saves.

“I think Pete Mrazek was the star,” Red Wings coach Mike Babcock said. “The penalty kill was real good. We found a way to get a point. It was a huge point for us. Give Pete a lot of credit, they were on top of us most of the night. I didn’t think we had many opportunities.”

Nyquist and left winger Tomas Tatar scored in the shootout for the Red Wings.

MacArthur leveled the score at 1-1 when his shot from the high slot area found its way past a crowd, off a Detroit player’s skate and past Mrazek. It was MacArthur’s 14th goal.

“We had so many chances in the first,” MacArthur said. “You just shake your head. But those are great games to be in because we are all battling.”

The Senators were continually thwarted by Mrazek before MacArthur’s goal.

“One of those games where you’re playing good the whole game but just can’t get one in,” Stone said. “It felt good to see Clarke trickle one in.”

Said Ottawa defenseman Erik Karlsson: “Tonight, we played well from the start. We just couldn’t score earlier in the game. ... I think the guys came out with great focus from the start,”

Detroit was outshot 25-9 through the first two periods but had the only goal in that stretch.

Nyquist opened the scoring 5:43 into the second period on the Red Wings’ sixth shot on goal of the night, a wrister from the top of the right circle off the rush. The shot beat Hammond high on the long side for Nyquist’s 25th goal. In the setup to the goal, Nyquist took a drop pass from left winger Justin Abdelkader.

“We fell behind and we just stayed the course,” Ottawa coach Dave Cameron said.

Mrazek made a nice pad save on Stone’s backhand shot off a rebound 5:41 into the game.

Tatar hit the goal post with 9:53 left in the first period.

Mrazek stopped left winger Mike Hoffman on a breakaway with 9:40 remaining in the opening period.

Hammond stopped forward Luke Glendening from the bottom of the right circle with 47 seconds remaining in the first period.

Red Wings left winger Drew Miller was accidentally kicked in the face by Stone 1:10 into the game and sustained two deep lacerations around his right eye. He did not return. Miller should be able to play Thursday against the Bruins, but he will have a bad scar, Babcock said.

NOTE: C Pavel Datsyuk and C Riley Sheahan were late scratches for Detroit. Datsyuk had played the past two games after missing five games with a lower-body injury. Sheahan missed his third consecutive game. ... Ottawa G Andrew Hammond returned after missing a game with a lower-body injury. ... Red Wings RW Erik Cole missed his fourth game with an upper-body injury. ... Ottawa was without LW Milan Michalek (upper body), RW Chris Neil (broken thumb) and LW Matt Puempel (right ankle). ... Senators C David Legwand is from the Detroit suburb of Grosse Pointe Woods and is a former Red Wing. ... Ottawa RW Erik Condra is from the Detroit suburb of Trenton. ... Senators general manager Bryan Murray is a former coach and general manager of the Red Wings.