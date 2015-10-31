Senators down struggling Red Wings

DETROIT -- The Ottawa Senators and the Detroit Red Wings are going in opposite directions.

Goaltender Andrew Hammond made 29 saves to backstop the Ottawa Senators to a 3-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night at Joe Louis Arena.

It was Ottawa’s second win in a row. Detroit has lost six of its past seven games (1-5-1).

It was Hammond’s second game and first win of the season.

“I felt a lot better (than his other start),” he said. “ ... Tonight I was able to settle in pretty early and the team played pretty well in front of me. We had great structure throughout the game.”

Right winger Bobby Ryan had a goal and an assist and center Kyle Turris and left winger Matt Puempel scored goals for Ottawa.

“We needed it. We’ve got to start to get on a roll,” Ryan said. “It’s two points in a division road game, a four-point game.”

Center Henrik Zetterberg scored for Detroit. Goalie Jimmy Howard stopped 32 shots.

”We’re talking about it. We’re trying to do the right things, keep it simple, get the pucks in, play in their end,“ said Zetterberg, the Detroit captain. ”Obviously, they’re going to spend some time in our end. It is frustrating.

“After the first three games, this is downhill pretty fast. We have bits and pieces here and there where we were showing what we can do, but the lowest level has got to be way higher than this and it goes for everyone.”

Hammond stopped left winger Justin Abdelkader’s tip attempt 8:20 into the third period.

“I think we realized they were going to come out in the third and put a lot of shots on net and they did, but he (Hammond) was comfortable,” Ryan said.

Ryan scored into an empty net with 55 seconds left for his third goal.

Turris opened the scoring with 1:14 left in the first period. He walked across the top of the crease from the bottom of the left circle, fought off poke-check attempts by center Luke Glendening and defenseman Dan DeKeyser and stuffed a shot past Howard. It was Turris’ sixth goal of the season.

Puempel made it 2-0 with 9:50 left in the second period. He converted a centering pass from right winger Bobby Ryan, who was positioned at the left corner of the net. It was Puempel’s first goal.

“Bobby made a great play and I was just trying to get a stick on it and it managed to squeeze through on the short side,” Puempel said.

Zetterberg said, “I think overall this year, we probably have to be a little bit more aggressive in front of our net and also in front of theirs. Both their goals, 50-50 pucks that come in and end up on their stick instead of ours.”

He picked up a five-on-three power-play goal with three minutes left in the second period by banging in a loose puck from the bottom of the right circle. It was his third goal of the season and 299th of his NHL career.

“They D did a better job of keeping us out than our forwards did of getting there,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. “We’re going to have to do a better job of getting to the net.”

Hammond made a big glove save on right winger Gustav Nyquist from the inside edge of the left circle with 1:24 left in the second period.

Ottawa defenseman Erik Karlsson hit the goal post with 8:05 left in the second period.

NOTES: Detroit was without C Pavel Datsyuk (ankle), RW Johan Franzen (concussion-like symptoms), D Mike Green (upper body), C Brad Richards (back) and D Kyle Quincey (concussion protocol). ... Ottawa was missing LW Clarke MacArthur (concussion), LW Mike Hoffman (lower-body injury) and RW Curtis Lazar (concussion). ... Hoffman could return on Saturday. It was the first of a back-to-back, home-and-home series between the two teams. They play at Ottawa’s Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday night. ... F Landon Ferraro was a healthy scratch for the Red Wings. ... D Chris Wideman was a healthy scratch for the Senators.