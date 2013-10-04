Preview: Senators at Sabres

The Ottawa Senators were among the biggest surprises in the league last season, overcoming myriad injuries to some of their biggest stars to earn a playoff berth. The Senators really opened some eyes when they ambushed Montreal in five games in the first round of the postseason, ratcheting up expectations for the upcoming season. Ottawa will be tested right off the bat with six consecutive road games, beginning with Friday’s opener against the Buffalo Sabres.

Buffalo already is facing adversity entering its home opener as left wing Ville Leino was ruled out indefinitely with a cracked rib sustained in a 2-1 season-opening loss at Detroit on Wednesday. Leino has done little to endear himself to the home fans after signing a six-year, $27-million free-agent contract following the 2010-11 season. He scored only eight goals in his first campaign in Buffalo and was limited to eight games last season due to a hip injury.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN East, TVA (Ottawa), MSG (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (2012-13: 25-17-6, 7th East): Ottawa owed much of its success last season to goaltender Craig Anderson, who led the league in goals-against average (1.69) and save percentage (.941). Anderson’s exploits were even more noteworthy since star defenseman Erik Karlsson played only 17 games due to an Achilles injury following his Norris Trophy-winning campaign the previous season. Jason Spezza, who was limited to five games last season, replaces longtime stalwart Daniel Alfredsson as captain and will team with Milan Michalek and offseason acquisition Bobby Ryan to pump up an offense that was the worst among playoff teams last season.

ABOUT THE SABRES (0-1): A lack of firepower is among the major issues facing Buffalo, and the Sabres did little to allay those concerns in the season opener, mustering only 20 shots on goal and coming up empty on seven power-play opportunities. Leino’s absence further depletes the offensive talent pool, but coach Ron Rolston plans to replace him with rookie Johan Larsson, who was acquired in the deal that sent captain Jason Pominville to Minnesota at last season’s trade deadline. ”I like everything about him. I like his attitude, the way we works, his preparation,” Rolston said.

OVERTIME

1. Spezza has more points (62) against Sabres than he does any other team.

2. Buffalo’s Thomas Vanek was scoreless in three games versus Ottawa last season - the only team against which he failed to register a point.

3. Ryan had four straight 30-goal campaigns with Anaheim prior to the lockout-shortened season of a year ago.

PREDICTION: Senators 3, Sabres 2