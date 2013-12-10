Preview: Senators at Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres have recorded only one win in their last nine games (1-7-1) as they continue to stumble through their nightmarish season. The Sabres vie for a rare victory when they host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday in the opener of a home-and-home series. The Senators are just 4-5-1 in their last 10 contests as they try to climb into the Atlantic Division playoff picture, and a pair of wins over lowly Buffalo would go a long way toward improving their chances.

Ottawa is playing its second game in as many nights after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers in a shootout Monday. The Senators have had a hard time keeping pucks out of their net, allowing at least three goals in seven of their last eight contests. Buffalo has surrendered 91 goals - 12 fewer than Ottawa - but has scored a league-worst 51 times for a horrid goal differential of minus-40.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN East (Ottawa), MSG (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (12-14-5): Craig Anderson started Monday, meaning Robin Lehner is likely to be in the crease against Buffalo. Lehner has been the better netminder for Ottawa this season - posting a goals-against average of 2.49 and a .930 save percentage - but he has dropped his last three starts. Clarke MacArthur scored twice on Monday and has eight goals and 13 points in his last 11 contests.

ABOUT THE SABRES (6-22-2): Cody Hodgson leads the team with eight goals and 18 points and Tyler Ennis has six tallies, but no other Buffalo player has more than four goals. Trade acquisition Matt Moulson has just two goals in 16 games after scoring a pair in his debut with the Sabres. Rookie Zemgus Girgensons - drafted 14th overall in 2012 - has three points in his last four games.

OVERTIME

1. The Senators are 1-4 in shootouts this season. The Sabres are 3-0.

2. Ottawa is 15-for-57 on road power-play opportunities, while the Sabres have allowed 10 goals on 50 times shorthanded at home.

3. Ottawa opened the season with a 1-0 victory in Buffalo and has won seven of its last nine meetings with the Sabres.

PREDICTION: Senators 3, Sabres 1