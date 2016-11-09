Preview: Senators at Sabres

The Ottawa Senators will attempt to put an end to a less-than-impressive streak when they make a quick turnaround and visit the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. Ottawa dropped a 3-1 decision in Nashville on Tuesday, marking the third consecutive game in which it produced just one goal and fourth in a row in which it scored only once in regulation.

Kyle Turris netted the Senators' lone tally against the Predators to raise his team-leading total to six after registering only 13 in 57 contests last season. Buffalo hasn't been faring much better offensively, registering fewer than three goals in each of its last four games, including a 4-0 loss at Boston on Monday. Kyle Okposo tops the team with five goals - four of which have come in his last six contests - and shares the club lead in scoring with Ryan O'Reilly and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen at eight points. Okposo and Sam Reinhart tallied in the third period at Ottawa on Saturday to erase a deficit and lead the Sabres to a 2-1 victory.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVAS (Ottawa), MSG (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (7-5-0): Ottawa held the edge over Nashville in nearly every category other than goals, topping the Predators in shots (34-30), blocked shots (15-9) and faceoff wins (36-23). All but four of the Senators' 18 skaters registered at least one shot, with defensemen Dion Phaneuf and Cody Ceci leading the way with five apiece, while Derick Brassard won 14 of his 21 faceoffs. Ryan Dzingel notched his fourth assist to remain even with Turris for second on the team in scoring with eight points.

ABOUT THE SABRES (5-5-2): Buffalo would love to receive some scoring from its blue line, as the team's defensemen have yet to record a goal through 12 games. Ristolainen leads the club in assists, however, registering eight to earn him a spot in the top 10 among all NHL blue-liners. Matt Moulson has been a force on the power play, scoring all four of his goals on the season with the man advantage to leave him one shy of his total in 158 games over the previous two campaigns.

OVERTIME

1. Sabres LW Tyler Ennis, who has recorded only a goal and an assist this season, was limited to 7 1/2 minutes of ice time on Monday due to an undisclosed injury.

2. Ottawa RW Bobby Ryan has scored just one goal in his last eight games.

3. Wednesday's contest begins a stretch of three in four days for Buffalo, which hosts New Jersey on Friday before visiting the Garden State the following evening to complete a home-and-home series.

PREDICTION: Sabres 3, Senators 2