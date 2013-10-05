Senators 1, Sabres 0: Defenseman Erik Karlsson’s goal with 1:35 remaining in the third period broke a scoreless deadlock and lifted visiting Ottawa to victory in its season opener.

Craig Anderson turned aside 35 shots to register his 23rd career shutout and win a pulsating goaltending duel with Buffalo’s Ryan Miller, who took the loss despite making 45 saves.

Karlsson, who missed most of last season with an Achilles injury, ended the stalemate on the Senators’ 45th shot of the contest. The 2011-12 Norris Trophy winner accepted a pass from Clarke MacArthur and beat Miller with a wrist shot for the game-winner.

Kyle Turris also assisted on the tally for Ottawa, which came out flying and poured 23 shots on Miller in the first period. Thomas Vanek had a game-high nine shots for the Sabres, who fell to 0-2-0 and have only one goal in their first two games.

Miller kept it scoreless with a pair of big saves in the waning minutes of the middle session, stopping MacArthur on a partial breakaway before robbing Senators captain Jason Spezza with a sensational glove save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The 39 combined shots in the opening 20 minutes were the most by any two teams in a scoreless period in the expansion era (1967). ... Sabres LW Ville Leino was not in the lineup due to a cracked rib sustained in Wednesday’s season-opening loss at Detroit. ... Ottawa earned its season-opening shutout victory since October 1999 against Philadelphia.