Senators slip past Sabres in shootout

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Bobby Ryan and Kyle Turris scored in the shootout to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.

Ryan scored the decisive goal in the second round of the shootout. The right winger made a strong deke to his forehand, forcing Sabres goalie Robin Lehner to his right, and Ryan tucked his shot into the net.

Sabres captain Brian Gionta came up short on Buffalo's third and final attempt. With hopes of extending the shootout, Gionta was foiled by Senators goalie Mike Condon's poke-check.

Nicholas Baptiste scored in regulation for the Sabres (5-5-3) and Lehner made 28 saves.

Ryan Dzingel scored in regulation for the Senators (8-5-0). Condon had 31 saves.

Buffalo dominated the overtime, outshooting Ottawa 8-0. Condon made several key stops and pounced on a deflection that ricocheted off the crossbar with 30 seconds remaining.

Overall, the game featured few scoring chances for either team. The Senators were playing the second game on back-to-back days after a 3-1 loss to Nashville on Tuesday night.

Baptiste opened the scoring 2:49 into the game on his second career goal. After a faceoff win in the Ottawa end, newcomer Cole Schneider set up Baptiste with a quick drop pass and Baptiste's wrist shot went through Condon's legs for an early 1-0 lead. Schneider picked up his first career NHL point with his assist.

Dzingel evened the score 7:25 into the second period. The Ottawa left winger took control of the puck at his own blue line, raced into the Buffalo zone and sped around Sabres defenseman Dmitry Kulikov before tucking a shot past Lehner to the short side. It was Dzingel's fifth goal of the season.

Sabres left winger Evander Kane returned to the lineup after missing 11 games with cracked ribs. He played alongside center Sam Reinhart and right winger Kyle Okposo on the top line.

NOTES: C Ryan O'Reilly (undisclosed), C Tyler Ennis (mid-body) and D Zach Bogosian (knee sprain) were scratched for the Sabres. O'Reilly and Ennis have new injuries. Sabres coach Dan Bylsma had little to say before the game regarding both players, only that Ennis is still being evaluated. ... The Sabres recalled LW Cole Schneider from the AHL's Rochester Amerks. It's Schneider's second career recall. The western New York native is tied for the AHL lead in scoring with 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 10 games this season. The Sabres also sent F Hudson Fasching to Rochester. ... RW Chris Neil and D Chris Wideman were scratched for the Senators.