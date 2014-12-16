Sabres slip past Senators in shootout

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Now that their confidence and belief are back, the Buffalo Sabres keep finding ways to win.

After surrendering a two-goal lead and falling behind in the third period, the Sabres bounced back to defeat the Ottawa Senators 5-4 Monday night in a shootout.

Left winger Matt Moulson scored the lone goal in the shootout.

“This group of guys, they’re starting to believe in themselves,” Sabres coach Ted Nolan said. “We were down a little bit, and we found a way to fight back. ... It was a big effort by the team.”

Moulson, defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, left winger Marcus Foligno and center Brian Flynn scored in regulation for Buffalo (13-16-2). Goalie Jhonas Enroth made 29 saves. He also stopped two Ottawa attempts in the shootout, with another attempt missing the target.

It was a win that likely wouldn’t have happened one month ago for the Sabres. After a slow start to the year that saw Buffalo win just three of its first 18 games, the Sabres have found their form in recent weeks. Buffalo won its sixth consecutive home game and earned its 10th victory in 13 games overall.

“If it happened a couple months ago that’s exactly what would happen. We would fall behind and we would lose,” Sabres center Tyler Ennis said. “Now we’re coming from behind and winning. It’s great to see.”

Added Nolan: “With a young team, it’s going to take some time. But when you’re developing a young team, you’re going to go through those spurts, and we’re not through the woods yet. We’ve still got a lot of growing to do.”

Moulson’s game-winner came on the first attempt of the shootout. He beat Senators goalie Robin Lehner from up close with a wrist shot to the left corner.

Right winger Bobby Ryan, right winger Mark Stone, center Curtis Lazar and right winger Alex Chiasson scored for the Senators (12-12-6). Lehner made 29 saves.

“It was one of those games, up and down,” Senators coach Dave Cameron said. “Different parts of the game, you’re excited. We’re down 3-1 and come back. Had the 4-3 lead, couldn’t hold it. We didn’t seem to have the jump that we had the previous games.”

The game was a back-and-forth affair that featured plenty of action in both ends.

Chiasson gave Ottawa its first lead of the game, 4-3, five minutes into the third. After a giveaway by Sabres Meszaros, Chiasson deftly waited before putting a backhand deke past Enroth to the short side.

Flynn made it 4-4 with 3:29 left in regulation. After Lehner stopped right Foligno’s shot from the point, Flynn pounced on the rebound for his fourth goal of the season.

Ryan opened the scoring 7:24 into the first period. The right winger put a backhand shot home from the top of the crease for his seventh goal of the season. Ryan now has six points in his past five games after going seven games without a point.

Ristolainen evened the score 4:11 into the second period on the power play. The young defenseman beat Lehner with a low shot for his second goal.

Buffalo grabbed a two-goal lead three minutes later with two goals in a span of 32 seconds. Moulson made it 2-1 seven minutes in. The left winger tipped defenseman Andrej Meszaros’ shot from the point past Lehner, but it stopped before the goal line. Moulson then pounced on the loose puck for his seventh goal of the year.

Foligno made it 3-1 at 7:32 on a three-on-two rush. Sabres center Brian Flynn found Foligno to his left, and the left winger put home his third goal in the past three games.

Ottawa found its way back, however. Stone finished a three-on-two rush with 6:18 left in the second on a wrist shot to the glove side for his seventh goal of the season.

Lazar tied the game two minutes into the third period at the end of an odd-man rush. After right winger Erik Condra’s pass was initially stopped, Lazar pounced on the loose puck for his first career goal.

NOTES: Following the game, the Sabres recalled C Mikhail Grigorenko from AHL Rochester, where he had seven goals and 12 assists in 27 games. ... Monday’s game originally was scheduled to take place on Feb. 20, 2015. It was moved following the November snowstorm in Buffalo, which prompted the cancellation of Buffalo’s Nov. 21 game against the New York Rangers. The Sabres-Rangers game will take place on Feb. 20 instead. ... The Sabres scratched D Josh Gorges (upper body), D Mike Weber and C Cody McCormick. ... The Senators scratched D Chris Phillips and C Jean-Gabriel Pageau. ... The game was the first of five meetings between the two teams this season. The clubs face off again Dec. 29 in Ottawa.