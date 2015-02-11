Senators edge Sabres in roller-coaster game

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Ottawa Senators put together one of their best periods in recent memory against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night, followed by one of their worst.

In the end, they had just enough left in tank to come away with a 2-1 victory and end a three-game losing streak.

“Good first, bad second, good third,” goalie Robin Lehner said. “We’ve got to try to build on it.”

Left winger Milan Michalek scored the game-winning goal with 7:45 remaining in the third period. Defenseman Erik Karlsson also scored for the Senators (21-22-9). Lehner was solid between the pipes for Ottawa and was particularly strong in the second period when he made 21 of his 34 saves.

Ottawa coach Dave Cameron had mixed thoughts following his team’s performance.

“We went from having one of our best periods in the first to just a terrible second period,” Cameron said. “(Lehner) stood on his head and kept us in it. We played terrible in the second period and we can’t let that happen. We came out in the third and played a bit better, we didn’t play as well as we did in the first, but it’s something we were able to close it out. We’ve got to learn from it and move on.”

Michalek’s game-winning goal came at the end of a strong rush up ice by the Senators. Michalek initially set up left winger Clarke MacArthur, whose shot was stopped by Sabres goalie Jhonas Enroth. The rebound fell to Michalek, and the veteran put home his eighth goal of the season.

Defenseman Tyler Myers scored for the Sabres (16-36-3), who took away some positives from their spirited performance in the second period. Enroth made 24 saves.

“I thought that period was probably the best period we played all season,” Sabres coach Ted Nolan said.

Ottawa began the game at a quick pace, spending a majority of the opening period entrenched in the Buffalo zone as defenseman Erik Karlsson gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead.

Karlsson opened the scoring 12:18 into the game. His shot from the point deflected off Sabres center Zemgus Girgensons and into the net for Karlsson’s 13th goal of the year.

The Sabres stepped up in the second but were unable to tie the game over that stretch, however, with the exception of a goal that was waved off.

Sabres defenseman Mike Weber found the back of the net with 3:52 remaining in the second, but referees immediately waived the goal off due to incidental contact with Lehner. Sabres left winger Marcus Foligno appeared to be pushed into the goalie by a Senators defenseman on the play.

“I put my leg up and it went in and I didn’t think that I was in the crease or in his face at all,” Foligno said.

The Sabres also came close 6:34 into the second when left winger Matt Moulson’s shot was partially stopped by Lehner before trickling past the goaltender. It slowed up before stopping at the goal post.

Buffalo finally got on the board on the power play 5:08 into the third period. Defenseman Tyler Myers slid inside from his right point position and his long-range shot was successful. Girgensons effectively screened Lehner before moving out of the way of Myers’ strike. It was Myers’ fourth goal of the season.

The Sabres had a chance to tie the game on the power play in the game’s final two minutes but were unsuccessful.

“We have 10 shots (in Buffalo’s previous game) and you get two goals, we have 30 shots and you only have one,” Foligno said. “It’s a tough game. It’s just the way bounces happen. Some nights the bounces go your way and some nights they don’t and tonight it wasn’t going that way for us.”

NOTES: RW Bobby Ryan was a late scratch for the Senators. He suffered a cramp at Ottawa’s morning skate and did not dress after taking part in warm-ups. D Chris Phillips (undisclosed injury) and D Cody Ceci were also scratched for the Senators. Ceci was a minus-4 in Ottawa’s 4-1 loss to Columbus on Saturday. ... C Cody Hodgson, D Tyson Strachan and D Andre Benoit were scratched for the Sabres. ... This was the third of four meetings between the Sabres and Senators this season. Their fourth and final meeting takes place March 6 in Ottawa.