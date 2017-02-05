Sabres' Lehner savors shutout against former team

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Robin Lehner picked up his first shutout of the season and it came against his former team.

Lehner made 37 saves to lead the Sabres to a 4-0 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

It was the fourth career shutout for the 25-year-old, whom the Sabres acquired from Ottawa for a first-round pick in June 2015.

"It's nice for sure," Lehner said. "But I'm over (the past). This is the team I like. This is the team I play for. You know, it's history."

Kyle Okposo, Ryan O'Reilly, Sam Reinhart and Marcus Foligno scored for the Sabres (21-20-10), who snapped a three-game losing streak.

"We played a really good team game, our (defense) played well, shut down their speed," said Sabres center Jack Eichel, who had two assists. "To be able to hold them to no goals is a good accomplishment for us."

Lehner's best save came just before the end of the second period.

After a quality chance at the other end by Eichel, the Senators raced down the ice with an odd-man rush of their own. Lehner came far out of the crease to his right and robbed Senators left winger Mike Hoffman by stretching to make an acrobatic glove save.

Lehner also came up big on the penalty kill in the third period. Just under four minutes into the period, he made two quick saves in succession on Senators center Derick Brassard from short range.

"It is a big win, but the big piece is (Lehner)," O'Reilly said. "He played phenomenal tonight, and I think all year. He's been one of the most consistent players. He's given us a chance so many times. It's nice to see him beat his old team like that in a shutout. He played phenomenal."

Mike Condon made 21 saves for Ottawa (27-17-6) before being pulled for Andrew Hammond midway through the third period.

"Their goalie played really well," Senators coach Guy Boucher said. "We had enough shots, that wasn't the issue. But we didn't pay the price in front of the net. ... Tonight it wasn't there. We didn't deserve to score enough goals. ... They came out hard, they played a good game and they deserved the game."

Ottawa left winger Mike Hoffman said, "It was just one of those nights where it didn't seem like it wanted to go our way."

Okposo capped a terrific start for Buffalo by opening the scoring midway through the first period. With two Senators trailing him, he raced through the slot and placed a backhand shot to the top of the net at 10:11. It was his team-best 16th goal of the year.

The Senators dominated much of the second period, outshooting Buffalo 13-7, but fell behind 2-0 when O'Reilly doubled Buffalo's lead with 3:09 remaining in the period. O'Reilly redirected Rasmus Ristolainen's shot from the point for his 10th goal of the year.

"For a while, they weren't getting anything and they get that one shot and it's a goal and we really felt it on the bench," Boucher said. "I don't know if it's because it's the end of the road trip or what but it felt heavier than normal. Usually two goals we still have a lot of enthusiasm and the belief is there. This one felt a lot heavier."

Reinhart gave Buffalo a 3-0 lead 5:53 into the third period.

After Eichel won the puck in a battle on the end boards, Eichel found Reinhart at the top of the crease. Reinhart's first shot was stopped, but he showed patience on his follow-up, which went to the top corner of the net for his 11th goal of the season.

Foligno made it 4-0 with a quick shot to the short side with 9:09 remaining.

"We're able to score a couple goals in the third, our goalie stepped up for us and we win a game against a divisional opponent and we'll take the two points," Eichel said.

NOTES: Senators D Zach Bogosian (abdomen), LW William Carrier (knee) and D Taylor Fedun were scratched. Bogosian, one of Buffalo's top defenseman, was injured in Thursday's overtime loss to the New York Rangers after receiving a hit to the boards from rookie Jimmy Vesey. Carrier is expected to miss some time with a knee injury, Sabres coach Dan Bylsma said. ... RW Chris Neil, D Fredrik Claesson and G Craig Anderson were scratched for the Senators. ... This was the fourth of five meetings between the teams this season. Their final meeting takes place Feb. 14 in Ottawa.