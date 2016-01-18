Preview: Senators at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks look to extend their winning streak and complete a perfect homestand when they host the Ottawa Senators on Monday. San Jose outlasted Dallas 4-3 in overtime on Saturday for its fifth consecutive victory overall and second straight on a three-game string at SAP Center.

Joe Thornton has been nearly impossible to keep off the scoresheet of late, as he has recorded at least one point in 13 of his last 14 contests and enters Monday with a five-game streak during which he has collected two goals and five assists. Ottawa is wrapping up the California portion of its five-game road trip, which concludes at New Jersey on Thursday. The Senators began the trek with a setback at Washington and dropped a 4-1 decision in Anaheim before getting past Los Angeles 5-3 on Saturday thanks to a four-goal third period. Ottawa used a similar outburst to defeat San Jose at home on Dec. 18, scoring three times in the final session for a 4-2 triumph.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TSN5, RDS (Ottawa), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (21-18-6): Craig Anderson is likely to be back in net after making 30 saves en route to his 200th career victory on Saturday. Captain Erik Karlsson notched an assist against Los Angeles to give him 46 points, which leads all NHL defensemen and ranks fourth overall in the league behind Chicago’s Patrick Kane (69) and Dallas teammates Jamie Benn (56) and Tyler Seguin (53). Bobby Ryan could be breaking out of his slump as he recorded a goal and an assist Saturday after going without a point in four straight games and seven of his previous eight.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (23-18-2): Defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic has registered three of his seven goals this season over the first two games of San Jose’s homestand - including his first career two-goal effort in Saturday’s win. The 28-year-old is two tallies shy of matching the career high he set last campaign. Brent Burns, who ranks second to Karlsson in scoring among blue-liners with 40 points, has been kept off the scoresheet in two straight contests following an eight-game streak during which he collected six goals and six assists.

OVERTIME

1. Following a brief stint in the American Hockey League, Sharks C Chris Tierney has notched two goals and three assists in five games.

2. Ottawa LW Mike Hoffman leads the club with 20 goals but has scored only three in his last 14 contests.

3. San Jose is 7-0-0 when scoring first at home and 1-12-0 when allowing the initial goal.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Senators 1