Hoffman lifts Senators to fifth straight win

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- This time it wasn’t all Andrew Hammond. This time the Ottawa Senators recent hero got some help.

Defenseman Mike Hoffman’s scored a tie-breaking power-play goal in the third period and added an empty-netter late to send the streaking Senators to a 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks at sold-out SAP Center on Saturday night.

“Even though we were down most of the game, we kept going and going and capitalized on the opportunities they gave us,” Ottawa defenseman Erik Karlsson said. “And again Hammer (Hammond) played pretty good for us.”

Hammond, like the Senators, won for the fifth straight time as Ottawa continued its late-season march toward a possible playoff spot.

“It’s fun, I don’t think winning ever gets old,” said Hammond, who made 28 saves including all seven in the third. “It’s starting to become more about the team now and to see everybody else enjoying it like I am is pretty cool too.”

The Sharks, who let a one-goal lead through 40 minutes turn into a regulation loss for a second straight game, lost for the eighth straight time at home for the first time since Feb. 18-March 26, 1995.

“I can’t tell you where we take it right now,” said a downcast Sharks coach Todd McLellan in an almost foreboding manner. “We need some time to sleep on it. To go in again and have another pow-wow, and to do all the kind of stuff, that’s getting old, getting old.”

San Jose defenseman Brenden Dillon tripped one-time Shark Milan Michalek at 7:17 to give the Senators their fateful power play when the game was still tied 2-2. Ottawa went two for three with the man advantage after going 0 for 11 in the last three on the power play.

“It ended up being right in my wheelhouse,” Hoffman said of a fateful bounce off the end boards at 7:59. “I was just hoping I’d hit the net because sometimes you never know how much spin’s on the puck or whatever. I got pretty good wood on it.”

A power-play goal by left winger Patrick Marleau gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead in the second period and helped to stem the momentum Ottawa was building after an underwhelming first period.

Ottawa center Colin Greening sent Sharks right winger Tommy Wingels into the boards to draw the minor and Marleau converted 22 seconds later at 13:19 with his 451st career goal. But that was all the offense the struggling Sharks could muster.

“I don’t know if it’s a killer instinct we lack,” Wingels said. “We don’t know how to play with the lead right now, I don’t know what it is. But it’s frustrating.”

Outplayed early, the Senators regrouped at the outset of the second period and gained the equalizer at 7:29 on their second straight power play. Karlsson scored his 15th goal of the season, on a one-timer after from the right circle past Sharks goalie Antti Niemi.

“It’s a well-played game from us,” Karlsson said. “They came out string in the first and we didn’t have much. We stuck to it. We didn’t get too rattled about it and we played the same way.”

For the second straight game, the Sharks came out strong in the first period, scoring the only goal and outshooting the visitors 12-10 in the process.

Just as in the Sharks’ loss Thursday to Detroit, Saturday’s goal came early as Wingels notched his 13th with a strong effort in front. He stick-handled from backhand to forehand and beat Hammond in close. The goal halted his shutout streak at 174:49, or roughly 10 minutes shy of the Senators’ record.

Still, it wasn’t enough for the hosts.

“Look at the standings and we’ve been getting a little bit of help,” Sharks forward Joe Pavelski said. “They want us to be in it. So that’s encouraging. But enough’s enough. When we get these chances we need to do a little more with them.”

NOTES: San Jose C Logan Couture was fined the NHL max $5,000 on Friday for slew-footing Detroit D Brendan Smith late in Thursday’s loss. ... LW Tye McGinn was activated off injured reserve and appeared Saturday for the first time since Jan. 31. Rookie C Chris Tierney was sent to Worcester of the AHL. ... Ottawa’s five-game trip continues Tuesday in St. Paul against the Minnesota Wild while the Sharks next host Montreal on Monday. ... Ottawa C Curtis Lazar was ill Saturday. Senators D Jared Cowen was a healthy scratch. ... LW John Scott, RW Tyler Kennedy and D Mirco Mueller were San Jose’s healthy scratches.