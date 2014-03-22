Preview: Senators at Stars

The Dallas Stars picked the wrong team to go into a spiral but they will face an opponent mired in an even bigger rut when they host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday afternoon. The Stars have dropped four in a row (0-3-1) and are coming off a disastrous three-game road trip in which they were outscored 16-5 to drop four points behind Phoenix for the second wild card in the Western Conference. Dallas has won the last four against the Senators, including a shootout victory at Ottawa on Nov. 3.

The Stars had moved into the second wild-card slot after extending their winning streak to three with an overtime victory at St. Louis on March 11, but they have managed only one point since. “It’s definitely frustrating,” Stars defenseman Brenden Dillon said. “Every game is getting closer and closer to playoff time and every game is getting more and more important.” The Senators are fading badly, matching a season-worst five-game skid (0-3-2) and surrendering 16 goals in dropping their last three at home.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (28-28-13): Craig Anderson led the league in goals-against average (1.69) last season but has seen that number nearly double (3.10) this season. With Anderson sidelined by a shoulder injury, Robin Lehner has started the past four games and the results have been ugly - he has surrendered 18 goals to run his personal losing streak to six games (0-4-2) and remain winless since Feb. 4. “I‘m running out of answers,” said Lehner, who has been torched for 25 goals in his last six outings. “What is there to say now? I don’t know. I‘m pretty empty.”

ABOUT THE STARS (32-26-11): Similar to Ottawa, Dallas is struggling to get a quality performance from its goaltending tandem of Kari Lehtonen and recently acquired Tim Thomas. Lehtonen allowed five goals in a loss at Pittsburgh on Tuesday in his first start since missing three games with a concussion while Thomas surrendered four goals in each of his last two outings, but the latter expects better results going forward. ”I have confidence in Kari when he plays that he’s going to get the job done, and if I get the chance again I’m going to win,” Thomas said.

OVERTIME

1. Stars captain Jamie Benn has scored six times in seven games and is one shy of his first 30-goal season.

2. Senators D Erik Karlsson has a goal and six assists in a five-game point streak while captain Jason Spezza had a pair of goals and nine assists in his last six.

3. Dallas C Tyler Seguin has six goals and eight assists during a seven-game point streak.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Senators 3