Preview: Senators at Wild

Two of the league’s hottest teams come together when the Ottawa Senators visit the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. Ottawa still stands 27th in the NHL in goals-against after finishing last season second overall but has recorded points in six consecutive games (5-0-1) to get back into the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race. Minnesota is 5-1-0 in January despite injuries to key players, moving up in the West after ending the 2013 calendar year with six straight defeats.

The Wild have been without No. 1 goalie Josh Harding since Dec. 31 due to illness, while Zach Parise (foot) has missed 10 straight games and captain Mikko Koivu (ankle) the last four. Minnesota has allowed only 10 goals in its last six contests and will be tested by a Senators offense that has produced 19 in the same span. Craig Anderson has made six consecutive starts for Ottawa and is 6-0-2 over his last eight outings.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, RSN East (Ottawa), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (20-18-8): Ottawa allowed only 2.08 goals per game last season and has yielded an average of 3.06 in 2013-14, but coach Paul MacLean is seeing improvement. “We’re slowly starting to build some momentum,” MacLean told reporters after the 2-1 shootout victory at Nashville on Saturday. Defenseman Erik Karlsson leads the team in points with 41 and Bobby Ryan in goals (18) while Kyle Turris has notched five points in six games and Clarke MacArthur has tallied four times in his last five contests.

ABOUT THE WILD (25-18-5): Rookie Darcy Kuemper, who earned his first career shutout Sunday against Nashville, and veteran Niklas Backstrom have played a big part in Minnesota’s surge with a combined .947 save percentage over the last six games. Ryan Suter leads the defense and has contributed eight points over his last eight games with a plus-7 rating. Nino Niederreiter has raised his game with Parise and Koivu out, collecting three goals and five assists over his last eight contests with a plus-5 rating.

OVERTIME

1. Suter, who reached 300 career points Sunday, averages 29:38 of ice time to lead the league, Karlsson is third at 27:17.

2. The Senators had beaten the Wild six straight times, dating back to 2006, before a 4-3 defeat in Ottawa on Nov. 20.

3. Minnesota RW Justin Fontaine has registered five goals in his last eight games and has 11 on the season – third on the team and sixth among all NHL rookies.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Senators 2