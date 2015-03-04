Dumba leads Wild to shootout win over Senators

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- At the trade deadline, the Minnesota Wild went out and got some depth on the blue line. One day later, a promising young blue-liner helped them remain the NHL’s hottest team.

Defenseman Matt Dumba recorded his first career multi-goal game for the Wild in a 3-2 shootout victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. Center Mikko Koivu, left winger Jason Pominville and center Charlie Coyle scored in a five-round shootout for the Wild as Andrew Hammond’s unbeaten run in goal for the Ottawa Senators came to an end.

Center Mika Zibanejad and right winger Bobby Ryan scored in regulation for Ottawa, which had won five in a row. Hammond, who started the season in the AHL, had 35 saves but suffered his first NHL loss, falling to 5-0-1 since taking over as the team’s starter in goal on Feb. 18.

Dumba, the Wild’s top draft pick in 2012, scored twice in the second period to give Minnesota a 2-0 lead, only to have the Senators tie the game. Goalie Devan Dubnyk made 30 saves for the Wild, improving to 16-3-1 since joining the team on Jan. 15. He stopped three Senators shots in the shootout as the Wild improved to 14-2-1 since the All-Star break.

“I like shootouts,” Dubnyk said after his fourth shootout of the season. “It’s never a good feeling when your guys keep giving you a chance to win it and they come down and shoot it into the net, but you just keep telling yourself that they can’t win if we’re ahead all the time. I really wanted to get that last one, though. You have two chances like that and they score a goal, I really wanted to make that last one, so it felt good, especially with the points being as important as they are right now.”

Dumba played some alongside new defenseman Jordan Leopold, acquired in a trade with Columbus on Monday. Due to injuries, the Wild were playing without regular defensemen Marco Scandella and Jared Spurgeon, and lost defenseman Nate Prosser during the game.

“When you have guys out, it’s an opportunity for some guys to come in and step up and certainly he’s taking advantage of it,” Wild coach Mike Yeo said of Dumba. “Needless to say it was a pretty strong game for us tonight. He always has the ability to create some offense, but what I like his defensive game as much as anything else right now.”

Ryan and center Kyle Turris scored for the Senators in the shootout. Dubnyk’s stick save on center Mike Hoffman sealed the win for the Wild.

“We dug ourselves a bit of a hole,” Ryan said. “They really didn’t generate much more than we gave them, but we gave them some opportunities and they took the lead. But we showed that resiliency to come back and manage a point in a building and toward the end of a road trip that means a lot more to us than it does to them.”

Minnesota dominated much of the scoreless first period, with a dozen shots on Hammond. Ottawa’s only real offensive dominance came in the final two minutes, when the Senators had the game’s first power play and got three shots during the man advantage.

Dumba’s first goal came on Minnesota’s initial shot of the second period. Center Mikael Granlund sailed up the right side of the ice to the circle, then zipped a cross-ice pass to Dumba, who was all alone at the top of the left circle. Dumba’s one-timer slap shot clanked the crossbar over Hammond’s right shoulder and landed in the net.

Ottawa killed its first penalty of the game, only to have Dumba make it 2-0 just seconds after left winger Matt Puempel emerged from the penalty box. Newly acquired right winger Chris Stewart, who came to Minnesota in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, fed a pass from behind the net to Dumba, who was crashing in from the right point. Dumba flipped a high shot over Hammond’s left shoulder this time.

“It was a good, good game tonight. It was fun to play in,” Dumba said. “It was two good teams going at it, and great until the last seconds of overtime there. It was back-and-forth, so a really fun game to play in.”

Just 28 seconds after Dumba’s second goal, the Senators answered. Zibanejad extended his point streak to four consecutive games, corralling a bouncing pass from Ryan and snapping a low wrist shot past Dubnyk to pull the Senators back within a goal. Ottawa knotted the game at 2 a short time later. This time it was Ryan grabbing a rink-wide pass from center Mike Hoffman and blasting a low shot that beat Dubnyk on the stick side.

“Falling behind 2-0, I thought we had a nice push-back and it was a good point for us,” said Senators coach David Cameron. “You have to respond, so that was a good push-back at the right time, but overall I thought we were pretty good.”

NOTES: Wild G Devan Dubnyk started his 21st consecutive game on Tuesday, eclipsing the previous franchise record of 20 straight starts by a goalie, set by G Niklas Backstrom from March 3-April 10, 2009. ... Ottawa made no moves before the trade deadline for the first time in franchise history. Now that teams are allowed under NHL rules to carry additional players on their rosters, Senators GM Bryan Murray suggested his team might soon call up RW Buddy Robinson and D Chris Wideman from Binghamton of the AHL. ... Wild C Jordan Schroeder was featured on the cover of the team’s game program on Tuesday but was a healthy scratch to make way for newly acquired RW Chris Stewart in the Minnesota lineup. ... The Senators have one more game to go in their current five-game road swing and head back to Ottawa late Wednesday night after they visit the Winnipeg Jets. The Wild head out on a two-game road swing starting Thursday night when they play the Capitals in Washington.