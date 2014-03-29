Preview: Sharks at Avalanche

The San Jose Sharks’ quest for the Pacific Division title has hit some rough water. After dropping four of their last six games (2-2-2), San Jose looks to right the ship when it visits the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. The Sharks suffered a 4-3 home loss to Winnipeg on Thursday and saw second-place Anaheim pull within one point a day later, with two games in hand.

“We can’t give away points,” Joe Pavelski said. “We’ve given away a few too many lately. (The Ducks) got the games in hand. If they do their job, they’ll be there - but there’s still quite a bit of hockey left.” Colorado is riding a two-game winning streak and is on the cusp of clinching a postseason berth for the first time in four years. Defenseman Tyson Barrie scored his third overtime goal of the season on Thursday to lift the Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over Vancouver.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, RDS2, CSN California (San Jose), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (47-19-9): Logan Couture returned to the lineup after missing one game with a foot injury and scored on Thursday. He also tallied in San Jose’s 4-3 setback to Colorado on Jan. 4 and has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 16 career meetings with the Avalanche. Antti Niemi also has fared well versus Colorado, posting a 7-1-3 mark in 12 appearances.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (46-21-6): Rookie Nathan MacKinnon torched San Jose in the previous two meetings, scoring in the Sharks’ 5-4 shootout win on Dec. 23 before tallying twice on Jan. 4. Captain Gabriel Landeskog has recorded three goals and an assist during Colorado’s winning streak. Matt Duchene, who set up Barrie’s overtime winner, has collected four tallies and 13 assists in the month of March.

OVERTIME

1. San Jose is a blistering 5-for-7 on the power play over its last two contests.

2. Colorado C John Mitchell will return from a four-game absence following his back-first collision into the boards.

3. The Avalanche are 0-for-10 with the man advantage in their last five games.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 4, Sharks 3