Preview: Sharks at Avalanche

No team has spent more time away from home than the San Jose Sharks and that pattern will continue for the next three weeks. The Sharks, coming off an impressive win at Anaheim that snapped a four-game losing streak, continue a stretch in which they play 10 of 12 on the road when they visit the struggling Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night. San Jose has played only three home games and faces a grueling season-opening schedule in which it plays 16 of its first 21 games on the road.

The Avalanche are in a somewhat similar predicament to the Sharks, playing six of their first nine away from home with only two victories to show for it. “We’ve been playing a lot on the road too, and now we’re going to be playing at home the next two games,” Colorado coach Patrick Roy said. “San Jose is in our conference, and we will have a chance to play a strong game.” The venue has been a decisive factor in the series of late, with the home team prevailing in the last 10 matchups dating to December 2011.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (5-4-1): After watching his team absorb a stunning 2-1 home loss to lowly Buffalo on Saturday, San Jose coach Todd McLellan attributed a more aggressive approach for the turnaround in Anaheim 24 hours later - and not because of the 127 penalty minutes in the third period alone. “We played not to lose (versus Buffalo) in at least the first two periods, and it cost us,” McLellan said. “I use baseball analogies - we were up to bat and we swung the bat (Sunday). We didn’t wait to get on first by walking or getting hit by a pitch.” Sharks center Joe Thornton has 52 points in 43 games versus Colorado.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (2-4-3): After erupting for seven goals in a rout of Vancouver on Friday night, Colorado suffered its four one-game setback - three in overtime - in six games after falling at Winnipeg 2-1 on Sunday, marking the sixth time the club has been limited to two goals or fewer. Still, the Avalanche have scored power-play goals in three straight games following a 1-for-22 slump to open the season and have killed off all seven penalties in their past two contests. Forward Alex Tanguay collected an assist on the lone goal in Sunday’s setback to extend his point streak to five games.

OVERTIME

1. Avalanche F Jarome Iginla (562) is two goals shy of tying Mats Sundin and Joe Nieuwendyk for 21st place on the all-time list.

2. Sharks forward John Scott was suspended two games on Monday for leaving the bench to join an altercation in Sunday’s matchup.

3. Avalanche G Semyon Varlamov is being sued by his ex-girlfriend, who filed charges against him last October alleging that the netminder assaulted her.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Avalanche 2