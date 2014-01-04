Avalanche holds off Sharks this time

DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche were celebrating and their fans were already putting a win in the books.

One center ice skirmish later, a sure victory turned into a nail-biting finish.

Center Nathan MacKinnon had two goals, center Paul Stastny had two assists and the Avalanche jumped out to a big lead before holding on to beat the San Jose Sharks, 4-3, on Saturday.

Left wing Jamie McGinn had a goal against his former team and defenseman Erik Johnson also scored for the Avalanche, who have won three straight games.

It was another heart-stopping game between the teams, who have combined for 16 goals in two matchups this season. This time, the Avalanche held on instead of giving up the tying goal in the final seconds of regulation.

Center Patrick Marleau had a goal and two assists, and centers Logan Couture and Joe Pavelski also scored for the Sharks, whose rally fell short despite outshooting the Avalanche, 33-21.

“We’re in the midst of a tough schedule, played guys down the stretch an awful lot and still came up short,” San Jose coach Todd McLellan said. “Take whatever you want out of that other than we played well; we used up a lot of gas today.”

When the teams played in San Jose on Dec. 23, Johnson and McGinn scored goals 12 seconds apart in the final two minutes to give the Avalanche a lead, but Pavelski tied it with 20 seconds remaining.

It almost happened again when Pavelski had a breakaway on a late power play.

“You kind of felt like last game, you’re going to somehow manage to get one in the last minute,” Sharks center Joe Thornton said. “Unfortunately we didn‘t, but Pav had a good look there.”

It was a tight finish to a game that looked like a blowout at one point and forced the Sharks to make a change at goaltender.

Antti Niemi started but gave up three goals on 14 shots, prompting McLellan to go to backup Alex Stalock. He faced only seven shots the rest of the way.

“I didn’t like the third goal; it has to be stopped,” McLellan said. “I didn’t like the fourth goal. It has to be stopped.”

Couture’s goal with 14:16 left in the third cut was once a four-goal deficit to 4-3.

The Sharks kept pressing, and got a power play with 4:02 left when defenseman Jan Hejda was called for interference.

Pavelski came in alone on goaltender Semyon Varlamov with 3:15 left, but Varlamov made the save.

Varlamov finished with 30 saves.

“I shot five hole; I shouldn’t have shot five hole,” Pavelski said. “I never shoot five hole. I saw a lot of openings, but for some reason that’s where I went. If I could have it back I would.”

Stalock came off for an extra skater with 1:15 remaining but the Sharks couldn’t score.

“In the third they were pressing and I thought we tried to defend a little too much,” Avalanche coach Patrick Roy said. “We should have tried to press more.”

Just like the end of the game in San Jose two weeks ago, the goals came quickly.

Leading 1-0, Colorado scored three times in a span of 1:06 early in the second period. McGinn scored first, his third straight game with a goal, and 52 seconds after that Johnson’s shot from the point went through Niemi’s legs.

Stalock came on and 14 seconds later MacKinnon beat him to make it 4-0.

“I think even when we were up 4-0, we knew the game was far from over,” Johnson said. “That’s how it happens when you build a big lead. You tend to sit back.”

Things got ugly on the ensuing center faceoff. San Jose center Andrew Desjardins speared Avalanche center John Mitchell in the groin area, and Colorado left wing Cody McLeod went after Desjardins.

“It was more like you come together and you try to push the hands away, and my stick caught him in an unfortunate spot,” Desjardins said. “Just wanted to be intense and it just happened.”

The Avalanche didn’t match San Jose’s intensity after that.

The fight seemed to spark the Sharks, who outshot the Avalanche, 11-2, the rest of the period. Pavelski scored on a two-man advantage a few minutes later, and then Marleau made it 4-2 with his goal 1:36 later.

“Obviously after the non-spearing call we kind of lost our focus and gave them a couple power plays,” Roy said.

The teams combined for five goals in 5:18.

“That’s fun hockey right there,” McGinn said. “It was intense, the crowd was into it and we feed off that.”

NOTES: Colorado RW Alex Tanguay will skate early next week to determine if his injured hip might need season-ending surgery. Tanguay has been out since Nov. 2 when he sustained a knee injury, which led to his current ailment. ... Entering Saturday, the Sharks were 20-6-2 with a plus-29 goal differential when RW Brent Burns is in the lineup. ... Colorado C Nathan MacKinnon took over the lead in NHL rookie scoring with his two goals. He has 26 points in 41 games, one more point than injured C Tomas Hertl of San Jose. ... San Jose C Joe Thornton’s assist on C Patrick Marleau’s goal in the second period gave him a 12-game points streak against Colorado.