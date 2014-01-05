Preview: Sharks at Blackhawks

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

If the San Jose Sharks hope to end their struggles on the road, they’ll have to figure out a way to shut down Patrick Sharp when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. San Jose has lost seven of its last nine games away from home, including a 4-3 decision in Colorado on Saturday. Patrick Marleau recorded a goal and an assist after the Avalanche scored three times in a 66-second span early in the middle period to take a 4-0 lead.

Sharp recorded his second hat trick in five games to lead Chicago to a 5-3 triumph at New Jersey on Friday. The 32-year-old has collected nine of his team-leading 25 tallies in his last six contests. The Blackhawks, who are riding a nine-game point streak (6-0-3), skated to a 5-1 home victory over the Sharks on Nov. 17 behind Sharp’s three-point effort that included a pair of goals.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, WGN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (26-10-6): Joe Thornton extended his assist streak to seven games Saturday with his league-leading 42nd of the season. The captain, who has collected 11 assists during his run, is five points shy of tying Bobby Hull (1,170) for 48th place on the all-time list. Logan Couture has scored in four straight contests after going 11 games without a goal.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (29-7-8): Patrick Kane registered an assist in Friday’s victory, ending his two-game point drought. The United States Olympian has gone consecutive contests without landing on the scoresheet just three times this season, with the longest stretch being a three-game drought from Oct.

15-19. Kane is second in the league in scoring with 54 points, trailing Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby (62).

OVERTIME

1. San Jose C Bracken Kearns has his three-game goal-scoring streak snapped Saturday.

2. Chicago captain Jonathan Toews has collected 18 points over his last 13 contests.

3. Sharks C Joe Pavelski enters with a seven-game point streak during which he has notched five goals and four assists.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Sharks 2