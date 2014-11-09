Preview: Sharks at Blackhawks

The San Jose Sharks continue their grueling seven-game road trip when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. The trek did not start well for San Jose, which was 20 minutes away from a 3-1 loss before scoring four times in the third period en route to a 5-3 triumph at Dallas. Defenseman Brent Burns highlighted the outburst by netting the tying and go-ahead goals in a 3:45 span.

Chicago has lost three of its last four contests, including a 3-2 decision to the visiting Washington Capitals on Friday. The Blackhawks jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals by Brandon Saad and defenseman Duncan Keith before yielding three in the final 4:57 of the second period. Chicago has dropped three straight decisions at home, all by one goal.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TVA, CSN California (San Jose), WGN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (8-5-2): San Jose scored once on two power-play opportunities Saturday and is 6-for-17 over its last six games. Joe Thornton’s empty-net goal against Dallas was his 1,206th career point, moving him past Vincent Damphousse for 44th place on the all-time list. Next up for Thornton is Bernie Nicholls, whom he trails by three points.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (7-6-1): Patrick Kane is off to a rough start this season, registering four goals in 14 contests. The 25-year-old, who has scored at least 21 goals in each of his seven NHL campaigns, has netted just one in his last nine contests. Coach Joel Quenneville would love to get more production from Kane now that Patrick Sharp is out for the next month with a right knee injury.

OVERTIME

1. Blackhawks G Corey Crawford is expected to make his fifth consecutive start Sunday.

2. San Jose’s win on Saturday was the eighth in franchise history in which the team trailed by two or more goals in the third period.

3. Sharks G Antti Niemi is likely to start in goal against his former team on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 3, Sharks 2