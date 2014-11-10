Blackhawks beat Sharks to snap home losing streak

CHICAGO -- Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk had an even bigger reason to smile after scoring his first career NHL goal in a 5-2 Chicago Blackhawks win against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night.

After the game, van Riemsdyk learned that his older brother, James, had scored career goal No. 101 several hundred miles away in a win for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“It was a good day for the family,” Trevor van Riemsdyk said with a smile.

It was a good day for the Blackhawks, too.

The Blackhawks (8-6-1) scored three goals in a span of 2 minutes, 34 seconds in the first period to snap a three-game losing streak on home ice. Defensemen Van Riemsdyk, Brent Seabrook and Niklas Hjalmarsson scored in quick succession, and left winger Bryan Bickell and center Jonathan Toews added third period goals to seal the win.

Related Coverage Preview: Sharks at Blackhawks

Center Joe Pavelski scored both goals for the Sharks (8-6-2), who lost in regulation for only the second time in the past seven games.

Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford turned aside 32 of 34 shots for the win.

Sharks goaltender Antti Niemi stopped 32 of 36 shots to fall to 6-4-1 on the season.

Sharks coach Todd McLellan said his players could not recover from a poor start. The Blackhawks outshot San Jose by a margin of 20-9 in the first period.

“I saw a team that wasn’t prepared to compete, lacked catalysts, guys that were going to settle the game down and make us play the right way,” McLellan said. “And, as a result, we’re down by three.”

Van Riemsdyk opened the scoring with his first career goal with eight minutes remaining in the first period. Toews won a faceoff and caromed the puck off of the boards to van Riemsdyk, who ripped a slap shot past Niemi’s glove side.

Seabrook increased the lead to 2-0 on a slap shot from the point with 5:50 remaining in the first period. Twenty-four seconds later, Hjalmarsson pinched toward the net, took a pass from right winger Marian Hossa and snapped a wrist shot past Niemi to increase the lead to 3-0.

“We didn’t play well in the first period,” Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic said. “We didn’t do anything right. Falling behind 3-0, it’s tough to come back against a team like that.”

The Sharks cut the deficit to 3-1 on a deflection by Pavelski with 4:28 remaining in the first period. Pavelski parked in front of the crease and redirected a shot from the point by defenseman Justin Braun for his sixth goal of the season.

Pavelski struck again with a power-play goal with 15:09 remaining in the second period to slice the Blackhawks’ lead to 3-2. Sharks center Joe Thornton slipped a pass across the crease to Pavelski, who one-timed a low slap shot beneath Crawford’s glove.

Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said the Sharks’ second period rally could offer as a lesson.

“You could see where the confidence, tight games, playing the right way, doing the right things is a work in progress right now,” Quenneville said. “I think that there’s probably a little hesitation on our part knowing that we lost some tough games that we traditionally win. Finding a way to do the right things, being comfortable and making the right decisions is what we’re working through.”

The Blackhawks increased the lead to 4-2 when Bryan Bickell netted his second goal of the season with 4:42 remaining in the third period. Toews’ empty-netter with 1:57 remaining sealed the win.

NOTES: Blackhawks LW Daniel Carcillo (upper body) missed his eighth consecutive game, but he has taken part in skating drills and is on track to return later this month. ... San Jose RW Mike Brown (upper body) missed his 14th consecutive game. ... Blackhawks D David Rundblad earned the final spot in the lineup ahead of fellow D Michal Rozsival, who was a healthy scratch. ... The game marked a homecoming for Sharks C Tommy Wingels, who grew up in the northern Chicago suburb of Wilmette, Ill. ... Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville shuffled his lines in an attempt to generate more offense, pairing veteran RW Marian Hossa with C Marcus Kruger and LW Ben Smith. ... San Jose’s healthy scratches included D Matt Irwin, LW Tye McGinn and LW John Scott.