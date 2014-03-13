Preview: Sharks at Blue Jackets

The San Jose Sharks begin a three-game Eastern Conference road trip on Thursday with a visit to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Sharks finished a four-game homestand against Eastern opponents, posting a 3-0-1 mark to improve to 18-6-3 against the conference. Columbus has won its last five home games as it attempts to hang on to a playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division.San Jose defeated the Blue Jackets 3-2 at home on Feb. 7. Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to make his 13th consecutive start in net for Columbus, while Antti Niemi vies for a fourth straight victory in net for San Jose. The Sharks register a league-high 35.1 shots per game - 6.3 more than the Blue Jackets.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), Fox Sports Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (42-17-7): Joe Pavelski collected two goals and an assist Tuesday to record his fourth multi-point effort in seven contests. Patrick Marleau is San Jose’s top performer on the road, with 37 points in 33 away games. Brent Burns has four goals in March and is two shy of his first 20-goal season.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (34-26-5): Blake Comeau was suspended two games for his hit on Detroit Red Wings defenseman Brendan Smith in Tuesday’s game and will be eligible to return next week. Artem Anisimov has scored five times in six contests to set a career high with 19 goals. Defenseman Nikita Nikitin returned to action on Tuesday after missing two games with a head injury.

OVERTIME

1. Columbus entered this season with four straight victories against San Jose.

2. The Sharks have played eight straight games against the Eastern Conference and are 6-1-1 in that span.

3. San Jose is 0-for-18 on the power play in its last six contests.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Blue Jackets 1