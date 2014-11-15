Preview: Sharks at Blue Jackets

The San Jose Sharks continue their seven-game road trip when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. San Jose split the first four contests of its trek, sandwiching victories in Dallas and Tampa Bay around losses at Chicago and Florida. Joe Thornton and Tyler Kennedy scored just over five minutes apart in the second period Thursday and the Sharks held on for a 2-1 triumph over the Lightning.

With their franchise record-tying nine-game losing streak behind them, the Blue Jackets look to complete a sweep of their two-game season series with the Sharks. Columbus halted its skid with a 4-3 triumph at Philadelphia on Friday, its first victory since edging the Sharks 5-4 in San Jose on Oct. 23. Nick Foligno recorded two goals and an assist while defenseman James Wisniewski also scored twice as Columbus went 3-for-4 on the power play.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (9-7-2): Thornton’s goal on Thursday was his sixth in 18 games this season. The former captain did not net his sixth tally of 2013-14 until the team’s 48th contest. With backup goaltender Alex Stalock sidelined with a knee injury, Troy Grosenick could make his NHL debut either Saturday against Columbus or Sunday in Carolina.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (5-10-1): Curtis McElhinney notched his first victory of the season Friday in what may have been his final start for a while. Sergei Bobrovsky was activated from injured reserve to serve as McElhinney’s backup against Philadelphia and is likely to be in net versus San Jose. Bobrovsky has not played since Oct. 26 due to a broken finger.

OVERTIME

1. Blue Jackets D Fedor Tyutin suffered a lower-body injury in the third period Friday and is questionable to face the Sharks.

2. San Jose has not posted back-to-back victories since Oct. 26 and 28 against Anaheim and Colorado, respectively.

3. Columbus C Ryan Johansen collected a career-high four assists Friday, giving him points in 13 of his 16 games this season.

PREDICTION: Sharks 5, Blue Jackets 2