Blue Jackets 2, Sharks 1: Sergei Bobrovsky turned aside 36 shots in his return from a seven-game injury absence to lift host Columbus over San Jose.

Defenseman David Savard and Cam Atkinson each scored a goal as the Blue Jackets won their second in a row following a nine-game losing streak. Bobrovsky, making his first start since Oct. 26 due to a fractured finger, made 16 saves in the final period to secure his 100th career win as Columbus beat the Sharks for the second time this season.

Joe Pavelski scored the lone goal for San Jose, which dropped to 2-3-0 on its seven-game road trip. Antti Niemi stopped 26 shots in falling to 1-4-0 in his last five starts.

Columbus opened the scoring just over 14 minutes into the contest on a one-timer from the top of the right circle by Savard off a feed from Adam Cracknell, who picked up his first point of the season. Atkinson doubled the lead on the power play with 3:21 left in the middle session, corralling a loose puck and lifting it over the right pad of Niemi.

Pavelski cut the deficit in half with 55 seconds left in the period, regaining possession after his initial backhand attempt was blocked before snapping a forehand past Bobrovsky. The Sharks failed on all three power-play chances and are 0-for-8 in their last three games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: D Jordan Leopold was in Columbus’ lineup after he was acquired from St. Louis earlier Saturday in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2016 NHL draft. The Blue Jackets made the move after learning D Fedor Tyutin will be sidelined for four to six weeks due to a left knee sprain sustained in Friday’s game. ... Sharks C Joe Thornton extended his point streak to five games with an assist on Pavelski’s goal. ... Blue Jackets C Artem Anisimov assisted on Savard’s tally in his return to the lineup after missing seven games with a concussion.