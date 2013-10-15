Preview: Sharks at Blues

Two of the NHL’s three teams with perfect records face off Tuesday as the San Jose Sharks visit the St. Louis Blues. San Jose has begun the season with five consecutive victories, four of which have come at home. The Sharks won each of their first four contests by at least three goals before posting a 3-2 triumph over the visiting Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Sharks rookie sensation Tomas Hertl, who leads the league in goals (seven) and was named the First Star of the Week on Monday, exited Saturday’s win with an apparent shoulder injury - but is likely to play against the Blues. St. Louis is wrapping up its season-opening five-game homestand during which it captured the first four contests by a combined 19-7 score. The Blues surrendered more than two goals for the first time Saturday, when they skated to a 5-3 victory over the New York Rangers.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN

ABOUT THE SHARKS (5-0-0): San Jose, which began last season with a franchise-record seven straight wins, has scored 24 goals over its first five contests - another club record. Converted defenseman Brent Burns has notched at least one point in four of his five games and has recorded a goal and an assist in each of the last two. Blue-liner Brad Stuart will serve the final contest of his three-game suspension for his hit to the head of Rangers star Rick Nash and is eligible to return to the lineup Thursday at Dallas.

ABOUT THE BLUES (4-0-0): St. Louis sits atop ESPN.com’s NHL Power Rankings this week, catapulting into the top spot from the fifth spot it held last week. Part of the reason for the jump is the team’s power play, which ranks first in the league at 37.5 percent (6-for-16). Another factor has been the play of Alex Steen, who has recorded four goals and as many assists in four games and is tied with Hertl in points, one behind Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby for the NHL scoring lead.

OVERTIME

1. Colorado (5-0-0) is the third team with a perfect record, while Calgary (3-0-2) has yet to lose in regulation.

2. San Jose has allowed a total of seven goals in its five games and has not yielded more than two in any contest.

3. After playing four of their first five games at home, the Sharks have seven of their next eight contests on the road.

PREDICTION: Sharks 4, Blues 1