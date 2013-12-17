Preview: Sharks at Blues

The slumping San Jose Sharks attempt to complete a sweep of the season series when they visit the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. While San Jose has struggled offensively of late, it has had no problem scoring against St. Louis this campaign. The Sharks posted a 6-2 road victory on Oct. 15 and skated to a 6-3 triumph at home on Nov. 29.

Captain Joe Thornton collected two goals and five assists in the first two meetings while Brent Burns (three goals) and Logan Couture (four assists) have registered five points apiece. San Jose is 1-4-1 over its last six games, producing three or fewer goals in each contest. The Blues dropped a 3-2 overtime decision at Ottawa on Monday but extended their point streak to four games (3-0-1).

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (20-7-6): Antti Niemi joined Evgeni Nabokov as the only San Jose goaltenders to play in 200 games with the club. Captain Joe Thornton is one point away from joining teammate Patrick Marleau as the only players to register 700 with the Sharks. Thornton continues to climb the career assists list, as with 817 he is eight behind Alex Delvecchio for 25th place.

ABOUT THE BLUES (22-6-4): St. Louis could be without its captain as David Backes exited Monday’s defeat late in the second period with an upper-body injury. Backes, who is second on the team with 30 points, collided with Ottawa’s Colin Greening and skated slowly off the ice before retreating to the locker room. Vladimir Sobotka and Jaden Schwartz also could miss Tuesday’s contest as they sat out the game in Ottawa with undisclosed injuries.

OVERTIME

1. St. Louis RW Chris Stewart recorded his first two-goal performance since scoring twice in back-to-back games on March 12 and March 14.

2. San Jose C Logan Couture’s next goal will be the 100th of his career.

3. Marleau is two games away from 1,200 for his career.

PREDICTION: Blues 4, Sharks 2