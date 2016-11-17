Preview: Sharks at Blues

The San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues renew acquaintances for the first time since the former eliminated the latter after six spirited games in last season's Western Conference final. The Sharks look to add more salt in the wound as they attempt to record their fourth win in the first five contests on their current six-game road trip Thursday at St. Louis.

"Right now, we'll take any motivation we can get to play those guys," coach Peter DeBoer told the San Jose Mercury News on Wednesday, one day removed from a 1-0 loss to Carolina. "They're an awful good team in every aspect. Well-coached. We've got our work cut out. I think our players know that, too." While San Jose saw its three-game winning streak come to an end following its second shutout loss of the month, St. Louis continued to feast on home cookin' Tuesday as it snapped a three-game skid with a 4-1 triumph over Buffalo. The Blues are 4-0-2 in their last six in the Gateway City and have yielded two goals or fewer in eight of their last nine home games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (9-7-0): San Jose's offense has been in a season-long funk and are seventh-worst in the NHL at 2.31 goals per contest. "I'm not scoring, and obviously it's frustrating when you're not scoring and you're counted on to be an offensive player on the team," center Logan Couture, who has yet to score a 5-on-5 goal this season, told reporters. The defense has been another story of late, as the stingy Sharks have permitted just four goals in as many games while their 2.25 per contest is fifth-best in the league.

ABOUT THE BLUES (8-6-3): Vladimir Tarasenko has been all over the ice this season to lead the team in goals (six), assists (12) and points (18), but the 24-year-old Russian - who is riding a six-game point streak (two goals, six assists) - joined Alex Steen in being absent from Wednesday's practice. "Both guys needed it," coach Ken Hitchcock told reporters, noting that the two forwards were given maintenance days. "We decided to switch it up and have a full practice today, and it wouldn't have done them any good, so get them ready for tomorrow, both guys." Defenseman Robert Bortuzzo (lower body) admitted to "getting close" to returning from a nine-game absence after participating in a full practice on Wednesday.

OVERTIME

1. St. Louis G Jake Allen is 4-0-2 with one shutout and a 1.15 goals-against average on home ice this season.

2. San Jose veteran D Brent Burns has scored three goals and set up another in his last six games overall and has recorded 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 10 road contests.

3. The Blues are 5-for-6 on the power play in their last two games after going 1-for-26 in their previous eight contests.

PREDICTION: Blues 3, Sharks 2