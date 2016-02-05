Sharks 3, Blues 1

ST. LOUIS -- Left winger Joonas Donskoi and center Joe Thornton scored in a 3:20 span in the second period to lead the San Jose Sharks to a 3-1 win Thursday night over the St. Louis Blues.

The Sharks bounced back from a loss in Anaheim on Tuesday night, their only regulation loss in their last 12 games, improving to 9-1-2 over that stretch. They are now 17-7-2 on the road this season.

Right winger Joe Pavelski assisted on both goals for San Jose, increasing his point total for the season to a team-leading 51.

Related Coverage Preview: Sharks at Blues

After a scoreless first period, Donskoi was able to slip behind the Blues’ defense and converted a pass from Pavelski 3:55 into the second period. He beat goalie Brian Elliott on the short side for his eighth goal of the season.

Thornton increased the San Jose lead to 2-0 at 7:15 of the period with a four-on-four goal, also off a feed from Pavelski. The goal was the 10th of the year for Thornton, who had a 10-game point streak snapped on Tuesday night.

The Blues cut the lead to 2-1 at 16:54 of the period. Defenseman Jay Bouwmeester’s shot went past goalie Martin Jones after it deflected off the stick of defenseman Paul Martin. It was his first goal in 37 games since Nov. 4.

The goal originally was credited to right winger Vladimir Tarasenko, who was standing next to Martin, but was later changed. Tarasenko scored only one goal in the last 11 games.

Scoring goals has been a problem for the Blues as of late. They have a total of five goals in their last five games, and the loss dropped them to 2-2-1 over that stretch. They failed to score on two power-play opportunities and are now scoreless on their last 23 chances with a man advantage.

Left winger Matt Nieto scored an unassisted goal for the Sharks with 3:16 to play in the third period to restore the two-goal lead.

NOTES: Thursday night’s game was the first between the two Western Conference foes this season, leaving the Washington Capitals as the only team the Blues have not played this year. ... LW Jaden Schwartz, out since Oct. 20 because of a broken ankle, could return to the Blues’ lineup on Saturday against the Wild. He has missed 47 games. ... RW Vladimir Tarasenko did not have a shot on goal in the Blues’ game at Nashville on Tuesday, snapping a streak of 98 consecutive games with at least one shot on goal. ... The Blues still do not have a projection for when G Jake Allen will be able to play, but he has resumed skating on his own. He has been sidelined since Jan. 8 because of a lower-body injury. ... RW Mike Brown and D Matt Tennyson were healthy scratches for the Sharks. ... The Sharks, on a four-game trip, play in Nashville on Saturday night.