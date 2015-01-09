Blues blow out Sharks, 7-2, again

ST. LOUIS -- There was a simple reason nobody on the St. Louis Blues knew quite what to say Thursday night about the team’s sudden offensive outburst.

None of them have ever seen anything like it.

The Blues got goals from seven players in beating the San Jose Sharks 7-2, the second time in three games they defeated San Jose by that score. In between was a 6-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes, giving the Blues 20 goals in the three-game span.

It’s the first time the Blues have scored six goals in three consecutive games since December 2000, when they totaled 18 goals in three games.

“This is exactly what we want,” right wing T.J. Oshie said. “We want scoring on every line through all four groups up front and a couple from the back end. We’re playing good right now.”

Oshie was one of five Blues with a goal and an assist, joining centers Jori Lehtera, David Backes and Paul Stastny and left wing Alexander Steen. Left wing Jaden Schwartz contributed three assists and right wing Vladimir Tarasenko had two.

The Blues also got goals from defenseman Jay Bouwmeester and left wing Patrik Berglund.

“Really unselfish hockey is what is evident to me right now in a lot of things we’re doing,” Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said. “When you are unselfish you come off the ice at the right time, you change at the right time, you leave your teammate in a good spot, you’re going to have success. To me the goals are a result of the way we’re playing. We’re playing the right way, and it’s having a big impact on keeping the group together.”

Steen got the offense rolling with a power-play goal at 10:38 of the first period and Stastny also scored on the power play with just 54 seconds left in the period to give the Blues a 3-1 lead. San Jose cut the margin to 3-2 just 29 seconds into the second period, but the Blues took over and dominated the rest of the game.

”You can sit here and make every single excuse in the book but to lose 7-2 is unacceptable with this team that we have,“ Sharks center Logan Couture said. ”We just got beat plain and simple, again, by that team.

“When it’s 3-2 at the start of the second period, you should have a chance to win on the road, and we just weren’t good enough tonight. We didn’t play very good hockey.”

Sharks coach Todd McLellan, while disappointed in his team’s performance, offered praise for the Blues.

“That’s as good as I’ve seen a team play two games against us. And they had the puck the whole night,” McClellan said. “The two games against St. Louis give us an indication of where we’re at as a club and where we need to go. We have some high-end players on our team that really have to pick it up. We have to grow as a group.”

The Blues’ scoring outburst has been accomplished without a single goal from Tarasenko, who leads the team with 22 goals. He has not recorded a goal in his last five games, and over that stretch the Blues have put 25 goals on the scoreboard.

”Right before we started winning games again, started getting points, we were right there, we were playing very similar,“ Oshie said. ”We were just giving up maybe two or three more penalties and we were turning the puck over two or three more grade-A times in our end. It seems like we could feel it kind of coming on, we stuck with it, and now it’s going well for us.

“We need to stay even-keel here. I said this this morning: We’re not going to blow teams out every night, but we have to be ready for when we get in that hard game, when we get in that close game and we’re going to stick with it for 60 minutes.”

NOTES: The Sharks played without C Joe Thornton for the fourth consecutive game. He is being treated for a shoulder injury but hopes to be back in the lineup Saturday when the Sharks return home to host the New York Rangers. ... The Sharks play eight of their next nine games at home. ... Blues LW Joakim Lindstrom was a healthy scratch for the eighth time in 11 games. ... The game was the start of a seven-game homestand for the Blues. They will not play on the road again until Jan. 30. St. Louis plays host to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.