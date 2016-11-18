Perron’s tiebreaking goal lifts Blues past Sharks

ST. LOUIS -- It might have taken a blowout loss for the St. Louis Blues to re-discover their offensive touch.

The Blues lost 8-4 in Columbus last Saturday, trailing 7-1 at one point, but since then have broken out of a scoring slump and finally are showing signs of the consistency that they lacked for the first month of the season.

They scored three goals Thursday night, giving them 11 in their last three games, in earning a 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks.

Left winger Jaden Schwartz scored twice, one in each of the first two periods, before left winger David Perron broke a 2-2 tie with a power-play goal at 15:56 of the second period to put the Blues ahead to stay.

Goalie Jake Allen preserved the one-goal lead by stopping 13 San Jose shots in the third period, including a couple of saves in the final 55 seconds when a delay of game penalty against center Kyle Brodziak gave the Sharks a 6-on-4 advantage after pulling goalie Martin Jones.

“We’re playing the right way offensively and it started in Columbus,” said Blues coach Ken Hitchcock. “We started getting a better rhythm offensively. The two goals Schwartz scored both had great traffic. We could see it from the bench -- the goalie couldn’t see anything.”

The victory over the Sharks followed a 4-1 win on Tuesday night over the Buffalo Sabres and improved the Blues’ record to 7-1-2 at home this season. It was the 13th consecutive regular-season game at home in which Allen has allowed two goals or less.

Perron’s goal was the first allowed by the Sharks on the power-play in their last 12 games and snapped a string of 26 consecutive penalty kills. He fired a wrist shot past Jones after center Paul Stastny’s pass set up the play.

”That’s the plays we need to make if we want to score more goals,“ Perron said. ”Our power-play came through again. It’s kind of been hot ever since the Columbus game, and we hope it stays that way.

“Earlier maybe we were getting better chances and sometimes they weren’t going in. We’ve got to stick with it.”

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has been impressed by how the Blues have responded to the Columbus loss.

“I think that was the bottom for us,” said Pietrangelo, the team’s captain. “We took a real hard look in the mirror, especially myself, and we realized what we needed to do. It seems like when we’re going to the net like we are now, that’s opening up space and the skill guys are getting a lot of goals.”

The Blues came into the game having converted five of their last six power-play opportunities. They were 1-for-4 against the Sharks, but Hitchcock was more impressed with their penalty kill, which kept the Sharks from scoring on six opportunities.

“I thought we did a great job of killing penalties,” Hitchcock said. “We were just excellent. We did so many great things against a great power play and our power play chipped in again.”

The Blues have killed off 42 of 44 penalties at home this season.

San Jose coach Peter DeBoer was frustrated by the interference penalty called against left winger Mikkel Boedker which led to Perron’s goal.

“I looked at that a dozen times and I still don’t see it, but at the end of the day you have to fight thru some of that stuff and the difference in the game was the power play goal,” DeBoer said. “They got one and we didn‘t.”

The Sharks got even-strength goals from center Logan Couture and left winger Kevin Labanc. The goal from Couture was his first of the season playing 5-on-5 while Labanc’s goal was the first of his NHL career and came just 19 seconds after the second goal by Schwartz had given the Blues a 2-1 lead.

“We really haven’t clicked on the first unit all season,” Couture said of the Sharks’ power play. “Sometimes it seems like we’re not all on the same page. Last year the power play worked; this year we’re getting away from what made us successful. Hopefully we can regroup here and get the power play going.”

The Sharks fell to 0-7 this season when allowing three or more goals.

NOTES: RW Alexander Steen was out of the Blues lineup after having to leave Tuesday night’s game because of an undisclosed injury when he was checked hard into the boards. ... The Blues activated D Robert Bortuzzo from injured reserve but he was a healthy scratch. ... Sharks C Melker Karlsson missed his second consecutive game (ankle injury) and was replaced in the lineup by RW Matt Nieto. ... Thursday night’s game was the only one for the Sharks in St. Louis this season. ... The Sharks conclude their season-high six-game road trip on Saturday night in Arizona. ... The Blues will wrap up a three-game homestand Saturday night against Nashville.