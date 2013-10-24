Preview: Sharks at Bruins

The San Jose Sharks attempt to extend their season-opening point streak to 10 games as they continue their five-game road trip Thursday against the Boston Bruins. San Jose began its trek with a hard-fought 1-0 shootout victory at Detroit on Monday, with Logan Couture scoring the only goal of the night in the second round of the bonus format. Antti Niemi followed with a jaw-dropping save on Todd Bertuzzi, raising his right pad while laying on his chest to knock away the puck.

The well-rested Sharks take on a Boston team that is coming off its third straight victory, a 5-2 triumph at Buffalo on Wednesday. Milan Lucic recorded two goals and an assist and defenseman Torey Krug also scored twice as the Bruins improved to 4-0-0 on the road. Boston, which is just 2-2-0 at home, likely will be without Loui Eriksson on Thursday as the left wing was hospitalized by a hit from Buffalo defenseman John Scott in the third period.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHLN, CSN California (San Jose), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (8-0-1): San Jose added toughness after the victory over Detroit, acquiring right wing Mike Brown from Edmonton for a fourth-round pick in the 2014 draft. The 28-year-old Brown, who was scoreless in eight contests with the Oilers this season, has collected 15 goals, 11 assists and 591 penalty minutes in 289 career games with Vancouver, Anaheim, Toronto and Edmonton. Defenseman Dan Boyle, who is on injured reserve with an upper-body injury after being hit from behind by St. Louis’ Maxim Lapierre on Oct. 15, reportedly will participate in the team’s morning skate on Thursday but remains out indefinitely.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (6-2-0): Eriksson was the victim of a late hit at center ice by Scott, who appeared to drive his left shoulder into the Boston forward’s head 5:49 into the third session. The 28-year-old Swede, who has recorded two goals and one assist in eight games this season, was helped off the ice by several teammates and taken to a local hospital, where he was expected to spend the night before returning to Boston on Thursday. The Bruins received a scare earlier in the contest as Lucic took a puck to the face late in the first period and received five stitches but was back on the ice to start the middle session.

OVERTIME

1. Sharks LW Patrick Marleau had his season-opening eight-game point streak come to an end Monday.

2. Tuukka Rask will be in net for Boston as G Chad Johnson made his Bruins debut in Wednesday’s victory.

3. Brown recorded career highs of six goals and 106 penalty minutes in 75 games with Anaheim in 2009-10.

PREDICTION: Sharks 4, Bruins 2