Preview: Sharks at Bruins

The San Jose Sharks wrap up their five-game road trip along the East Coast when they visit the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. San Jose continued its strong start to the season by going 2-0-1 over the first three games of the trek before suffering its first regulation loss of the campaign Sunday, a 4-0 setback against the New York Rangers. Alex Stalock made 25 saves in the loss but surrendered two goals in a span of four seconds during the final minute of the middle period en route to defeat.

Boston returns home following a three-game road trip during which it posted two victories. The Bruins concluded the trek Saturday with a 4-0 triumph at Buffalo. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton recorded a goal and an assist while Niklas Svedberg made half of his 32 saves in the first period and went on to post his first shutout in just his third NHL start. Boston won a pair of defensive battles with the Sharks last season, registering a 2-1 victory at home on Oct. 24 before coming away with a 1-0 win at San Jose on Jan. 11.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TVA, CSN California (San Jose), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (4-1-1): Stalock and Antti Niemi have posted identical numbers while evenly splitting the starting duties over the team’s first six games but sport considerably different records. Both own goals-against averages of 2.27, save percentages of .933 and one shutout, but Niemi is 3-0-0 while Stalock has gone 1-1-1. Patrick Marleau (441) needs one goal to snap a tie for 61st place on the all-time list with Steve Larmer and Rick Vaive, while Joe Thornton (1,200) is one point away from passing Dino Ciccarelli for sole possession of 45th in NHL history.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (3-4-0): Patrice Bergeron continues to climb the franchise scoring list, registering an assist in Saturday’s victory to pull even with Adam Oates for 13th place with 499 points. The veteran needs 89 points to surpass Peter McNab for a spot in the top 10. Boston will be without Kevan Miller indefinitely as the defenseman suffered a dislocated right shoulder in the first period against Buffalo.

OVERTIME

1. Boston has lost its last two home games after defeating Philadelphia in its season opener, scoring a total of one goal in the setbacks and three overall at TD Garden.

2. The Bruins recalled C Seth Griffith from Providence on Monday, one day after assigning him to the American Hockey League club.

3. The Sharks have yet to allow a goal in the first period this season.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Bruins 1