Bruins hold off Sharks

BOSTON -- It was the kind of game a team can build on.

”That one felt good, for sure,“ defenseman Torey Krug said after his goal and two assists helped the Boston Bruins to an exciting 5-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night. ”Our building, down going into the third period -- we knew we were playing a pretty solid game, and a five-minute lapse there and they take over the lead.

“So, we wanted to keep doing what we were doing, and we were about to do that, and some of those pucks go in. It’s a nice win, for sure.”

The Bruins, who fell behind when the Sharks scored twice in 37 seconds late in the second period, struck for three in the third and evened their record at 4-4-0 with their first back-to-back victories of the season.

Just-recalled rookie right winger Seth Griffith tied the game with his first NHL goal (and point) 4:50 into the third before center Gregory Campbell scored his first of the season at 10:42. Center David Krejci scored a short-handed, empty-net goal with 24.5 seconds left.

“He’s been on the verge,” Campbell said of Griffith, who was sent to AHL Providence for a game and then recalled to play on the top line. “He’s had a few good looks. He’s not afraid to shoot, and he has a lot of confidence for a young kid, so we’re all happy to see him score a goal, and not only a goal, but an important goal.”

Griffith went a bit wild in his goal celebration, charging over to the glass.

“It was just my first one, so I had to do something a little crazy, I guess,” he said.

The Bruins killed a late double minor on center Patrice Bergeron to escape with the win, playing two men down when San Jose goaltender Antti Niemi was pulled with 1:07 left. Krejci ended the suspense with his second in five games since returning from an injury.

Bruins left winger Milan Lucic, still looking for his first goal of the season, assisted on the first three Boston goals.

Right winger Brad Marchand (first goal in 20 games dating back to the final game of the last regular season) and Krug scored on Boston’s first two power plays of the game. The Bruins were just 3-for-22 with the man advantage coming in.

“We talk a lot about ... if you can’t score goals, you want to at least get some momentum,” Krug said of the power play. “Tonight, it’s nice to actually see some of those go in. It’s good for our power play, for sure.”

Sharks center Logan Couture scored his second and third goals of the season, both on assists from left winger Patrick Marleau. Couture and center Joe Thornton, the former captain of both teams, scored the two goals in 15 seconds, beating goalie Tuukka Rask.

“I mean, we were making plays and just giving up pucks, giving pucks to them and not being good around our own net,” said Couture, whose team fell to 4-2-1 with its second consecutive loss. “It’s all stuff that we’ve talked about since training camp that we’re not doing well, so we got to get a lot better.”

Rask, the defending Vezina Trophy winner, made 31 saves in evening his record at 3-3. Niemi made 28 saves and took his first loss of the season after three wins.

Thornton recorded his seventh point in seven games on the season, while Marleau has nine points.

“The game just went back and forth, back and forth, and you know, we thought we had it,” said Thornton, who has six points in 10 games against his old team. “We had a good chance on the four-minute power play in the end. We just didn’t bury it, so tough game to lose.”

NOTES: Sharks LW James Sheppard, who was rehabbing after offseason knee surgery, made his season debut. ... Bruins D Kevan Miller is out indefinitely with a dislocated right shoulder he sustained in a fight Saturday in Buffalo. With Miller missing, D Matt Bartkowski dressed for his second game of the season. ... Finishing up a five-game road trip, the Sharks head home and face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, while the Bruins are home to play the New York Islanders the same night. That means a return by D Johnny Boychuk, recently sent from Boston to the Islanders. ... The Sharks announced F Raffi Torres, who has yet to play this season, will not have a second surgery on his injured and infected knee. He will try to rehab the injury.