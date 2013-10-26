Preview: Sharks at Canadiens

Fresh off their first regulation loss of the season, the San Jose Sharks continue their five-game road trip Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens. San Jose opened the campaign with an 8-0-1 record before dropping a 2-1 decision to the Bruins in Boston on Thursday. The Sharks were all but assured of extending their point streak to nine games before David Krejci scored with eight-tenths of a second remaining in the third period.

Montreal looks to conclude its five-game homestand with a winning record. The Canadiens evened their mark at 2-2-0 with a 4-1 triumph over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. Tomas Plekanec recorded a goal and two assists as Montreal posted its first home victory over Anaheim since Oct. 9, 2001.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (8-1-1): Mike Brown made his debut for San Jose on Thursday, registering one hit in 7:14 of ice time. The rugged right wing was acquired from the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. Patrick Marleau scored the Sharks’ lone goal - his team-leading eighth of the season - giving him a point in all but one of his 10 games. Rookie center Tomas Hertl has gone five games without a goal and has scored just once in seven contests since his four-goal performance on Oct. 8 against the New York Rangers.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (6-4-0): Michael Bournival recorded a goal and an assist Thursday to extend his point streak to four games. The 21-year-old left wing has registered five points during his run after being kept off the scoresheet in his first three contests in the NHL. Carey Price picked up his first victory over Anaheim, leaving Nashville and Colorado as the only teams against which he has not posted a win.

OVERTIME

1. The Sharks are 1-1-0 on their road trip despite scoring just one goal in regulation. The victory was a 1-0 shootout decision at Detroit on Monday.

2. Montreal played without injured Fs Daniel Briere, Max Pacioretty and Brandon Prust on Thursday.

3. San Jose continues its trek at Ottawa on Sunday before wrapping up in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Sharks 1