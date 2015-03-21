Preview: Sharks at Canadiens

The San Jose Sharks look to stay in striking distance for a playoff spot in the Western Conference when they visit the Atlantic Division-leading Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. The Sharks are 5-3-0 in their last eight games and stand five points behind Calgary for third place in the Pacific Division while in the middle of an imposing seven-game road trip. The Canadiens have won three of their last four while Vezina and Hart Trophy candidate Carey Price is expected to go for his 40th victory.

The Sharks knocked off Toronto 4-1 on Thursday to even their record at 1-1-0 on the road trip as Joe Thornton reached 900 assists in his career. San Jose, which finished sixth in the league in goals per game last season and has dropped to 15th in 2014-15, will face the NHL’s top defense team (2.17 goals against). Montreal boasts the most points in the Eastern Conference (97), two more than Tampa Bay and the New York Rangers.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBC, NHL Network, TVA, CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (35-28-8): Logan Couture snapped out of a mini slump (one point in five games) with his second goal in 13 contests to go along with an assist Thursday. The Sharks will have to put the puck in the net more if they are to extend their playoff streak to 11 seasons, though, after scoring more than two goals for the first time in six games Thursday. Joe Pavelski leads the team in goals (34) and points (65) while Thornton (62 points) has tallied once and notched four assists in his last three contests.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (45-20-7): Max Pacioretty had a goal and an assist in the 4-0 victory over Carolina on Thursday to increase his team-leading total to 62 points – three shy of his career high in 2011-12. Price matched his career best with his eighth shutout Thursday and leads the league in wins, goals-against average (1.89) and save percentage (.937). Tomas Plekanec posted five points in his last four contests to reach 50 for the fifth time and Brendan Gallagher notched his career-high 20th goal against Carolina.

OVERTIME

1. The Sharks have won the last four meetings, including a 4-0 victory at San Jose on March 2.

2. Montreal D Jeff Petry and C David Desharnais each reportedly missed practice Friday and are questionable to face the Sharks.

3. Thornton is one assist behind Bryan Trottier (901) for 18th on the NHL’s all-time list.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Sharks 1