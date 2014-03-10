Sharks, Niemi shut down Canadiens

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- If the Montreal Canadiens see the San Jose Sharks again this season, it will be too soon.

The Sharks swept the season series without allowing a goal to the fabled franchise that owns 24 Stanley Cups. Right winger Tommy Wingels scored twice and goalie Antti Niemi stopped 27 shots on Saturday night in a 4-0 win.

“We played terrible,” Montreal left winger Max Pacioretty said. “We didn’t play our game plan and when you can’t do that you turn into a team playing so poorly and that was us.”

Center Logan Couture added a goal and two assists as San Jose moved to within four points of idle and Pacific Division-leading Anaheim for the first time since trailing the Ducks by three and the Kings by two on Dec. 14.

“As the game went on, we got better and better, dictated more of the play,” Sharks center Joe Thornton said. “It’s nice to get everybody scoring.”

Two of Niemi’s three shutouts this season have come against Montreal, and he has 26 for his career. Niemi stopped 22 shots during San Jose’s 2-0 win over Montreal on Oct. 26.

“I felt great in practice and the last two games,” said Niemi, who has 26 career shutouts. “I saw the puck real well. They didn’t get too many screens.”

Couture scored his 18th goal of the season 43 seconds into the third period to end all doubt about this one. Left winger Patrick Marleau forced a Montreal turnover on the play before right winger Matt Nieto fed Couture, who had inside position on Montreal’s back-checking center Brendan Gallagher.

“It was a frustrating game and a frustrating road trip,” Montreal right winger Brian Gionta said. “We wanted something better out of it.”

Canadiens coach Michel Therrien said, “I felt the team was lacking energy. I didn’t like the way we were playing.”

The Sharks scored twice in the second period as the Canadiens basically became spectators in the period while getting outshot 19-8.

San Jose defenseman Matt Irwin let go a shot from the left point that was redirected by Tommy Wingels in front of Montreal goalie Peter Budaj, who was lifted in favor of backup Dustin Tokarski after allowing two goals on 11 shots.

After a neutral-ice turnover to Couture, Marleau drove the left wing boards and split Montreal defenders Mike Weaver and Douglas Murray with a pass to the slot to Nieto, who one-timed his eighth goal of the season at 7:43.

“The first period was not bad, but the second period was tough on us,” Therrien said. “We turned the puck over and they took advantage of their chances.”

The Sharks took a 1-0 lead on a short-handed goal in the first. While killing a James Sheppard tripping penalty of Montreal right winger Rene Bourque, Couture sent a clear from just inside the San Jose blue line on goal.

Budaj went into the butterfly to stop the puck but did not realize it was still loose in the crease when he stood up. Crashing the net, Wingels pushed the puck over the goal line at 2:26 for his first goal of the night.

“I think he expected us both to change,” said Wingels, who had a team-high eight shots. “It was a fortunate bounce for us; we’ll take it. It gave us some momentum.”

While the power play struggled through an 0-for-6 night -- now mired in a 2-for-48 drought -- the penalty kill was perfect, limiting Montreal to five shots in 8:08 of power play time during five man-advantage chances.

“The PK was great again, just like it was great against Pittsburgh,” Niemi said.

NOTES: Injured Canadiens G Carey Price joined teammates halfway through Saturday’s morning skate. ... F Brandon Prust received medical clearance after an upper-body injury sustained in mid-February and practiced but did not suit up against the Sharks. D Josh Gorges (broken hand) and LW Michael Bournival (concussion) remained out. ... Montreal C Daniel Briere appeared in his 900th career game. ... Montreal D Douglas Murray faced his former teammates for the first time since San Jose dealt him to Pittsburgh at last season’s trade deadline. ... San Jose D Brad Stuart missed his fifth straight game with an upper-body injury sustained Feb. 7. ... The Sharks conclude their four-game homestand on Tuesday against Toronto and Montreal returns from the road to play Boston on Wednesday. ... RW Martin Havlat, RW Mike Brown and D Matt Tennyson were healthy scratches for San Jose. RW George Parros, RW Dale Weise and D Francis Bouillon did not dress for Montreal.