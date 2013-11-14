Preview: Sharks at Canucks

With their five-game winless streak behind them, the San Jose Sharks attempt to avenge their most-recent regulation loss when they visit the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. San Jose had gone 0-1-4 since posting a 5-2 victory at Ottawa on Oct. 27, losing three times in the shootout and once in overtime while also dropping a 4-2 home decision to the Canucks last Thursday. The Sharks halted their skid Tuesday but still needed extra time as defenseman Brad Stuart scored 1:13 into overtime after the club squandered a 2-0 lead in the third period.

San Jose, which is 1-0-1 on its five-game road trip, and Vancouver are wrapping up their four-game season series. The Sharks recorded a pair of 4-1 victories before last week’s setback. The Canucks have lost two straight since then, scoring just one goal in each defeat.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), RSN (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (11-2-5): San Jose has gone beyond regulation in five of its last six games after needing extra time just twice in its first 12 contests. The Sharks are 1-1 in overtime and 1-4 in shootouts. “We’ve kind of been having a lot of those types of games where we go into overtime, a shootout and we don’t come out with the second point,” Stuart said. “It’s nice to get it.” San Jose dominated Calgary over the first two periods, outshooting the Flames 28-6 - including a 17-3 advantage in the opening 20 minutes.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (11-7-2): Left wing David Booth was recalled from his conditioning assignment with Utica of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. The 28-year-old, who notched an assist in three games with the Comets, has not played for Vancouver since Oct. 24 due to a lower-body injury. Booth has recorded a goal and two assists in 11 contests with the Canucks this season.

1. Sharks captain Joe Thornton recorded two assists Tuesday, leaving him eight shy of Pierre Turgeon for 29th place on the all-time list.

2. The Canucks assigned RW Darren Archibald to Utica. The 23-year-old notched two assists over eight games with Vancouver this season, his first in the NHL.

3. Sharks RW Brent Burns has not played since Oct. 19 due to sinus and nasal issues caused by a stick to the mouth seven days earlier.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Canucks 2