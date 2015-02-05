Preview: Sharks at Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks continue their six-game homestand when they face off against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. Vancouver has alternated wins and losses over the first four games of the stretch at Rogers Arena, evening its record at 2-2-0 with a 3-2 overtime victory over Winnipeg on Tuesday. Ronalds Kenins forged a tie with 7:28 remaining in the third period and defenseman Luca Sbisa scored 36 seconds into the extra session as the Canucks won for just the second time in their last six at home.

San Jose is coming off its second straight setback, a 3-1 loss at Calgary on Wednesday. The Sharks surrendered three goals in a span of just over 8 1/2 minutes of the second period and never recovered, with John Scott providing the only offense for the team early in the third. San Jose has yet to defeat Pacific Division-rival Vancouver this season, dropping 3-2 and 3-1 decisions at home on Nov. 6 and Dec. 30, respectively.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (27-18-7): Chris Tierney appeared in his 15th NHL game on Wednesday after being recalled from Worcester of the American Hockey League earlier in the day. The 20-year-old center finished with a plus-1 rating in just under 6 1/2 minutes of ice time but remains in search of his first career goal. Scott’s tally against Calgary was his career-high second of the season and fourth in 259 NHL contests.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (28-18-3): Sbisa’s goal against the Jets was his third of the season, drawing him within two of his career high set in 2011-12 while with Anaheim. Two of the 25-year-old Italian-born blue-liner’s tallies this campaign have been game-winners, as he also netted the deciding goal in a 4-2 triumph over Washington on Oct. 26. Kenins, an undrafted 23-year-old Latvian, was kept off the scoresheet in his NHL debut on Jan. 30 but scored a goal in each of his next two games.

OVERTIME

1. Vancouver G Ryan Miller, who is expected to start Thursday, is 9-1-0 with two shutouts in 11 career games versus San Jose.

2. Four Canucks have recorded two points against the Sharks this season, with All-Star RW Radim Vrbata leading the way with a pair of goals.

3. San Jose placed LW Tye McGinn on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

